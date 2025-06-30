Bitmine Bets Big On Ethereum With $250M Treasury Deal

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

BitMine Immersion Technologies has unveiled a $250 million private placement of common stock to underwrite an ambitious Ethereum treasury initiative, alongside a high-profile board shift. CEO Jonathan Bates and newly appointed Chairman Thomas Lee, the Fundstrat founder, revealed that the move will dramatically reshape the company's balance sheet and strategic direction.

This offering encompasses 55.6 million shares at $4.50 each, the proceeds earmarked for acquiring Ether as BitMine's principal reserve asset. Supported by leading crypto firms including FalconX, Kraken, Galaxy Digital and custody providers BitGo and Fidelity Digital, the strategy seeks to transform BitMine into one of the largest publicly traded holders of Ethereum.

Driven by MOZAYYX with participation from Founders Fund, Pantera Capital, Republic Digital, DCG and others, the placement is scheduled to close around July 3, pending approval from the NYSE American. ThinkEquity acted as placement agent, and Cantor Fitzgerald advised the lead investor.

Thomas Lee emphasised that this marks“the rapid and continued convergence of traditional financial services and crypto,” noting that Ethereum's dominance in stablecoin transactions makes it an optimal treasury asset. He described stablecoins as“the 'chatGPT' of crypto,” underlining Ethereum's strategic importance.

BitMine's pivot offers direct access to Ethereum's protocol-level capabilities-staking and participation in decentralised finance mechanisms-shifting the firm beyond its origins as a pure-play miner.

Market reaction has been enthusiastic: BitMine's stock surged over 200% in pre-market trading, carefully erasing what had been a roughly 45% year-to‐date decline. Investing reports volatility in its share price over recent months and warns that gross margins remain subdued, hovering at approximately 16.4%.

BitMine has already embarked on its crypto treasury plan, acquiring 100 BTC on 9 June and bringing its total bitcoin holdings to about 154.17 BTC purchased via a previous share issue. The Ethereum tranche will amplify crypto exposure-treasury levels are expected to multiply by over 16 times.

The firm aims to introduce ETH‐per‐share as a new key performance metric, aligning shareholder value directly with crypto asset holdings. The strategy reflects a belief in Ethereum's broader technology utility-particularly through stablecoins, tokenised assets and smart contracts that underpin DeFi activities.

Officials caution that this strategy brings heightened volatility and regulatory risk. However, BitMine's leadership sees this as a strategic diversification from Bitcoin‐centric holdings, moving towards programmable blockchain exposure. Their operational footprint-in Trinidad, Texas and Silverton-continues, but the treasury pivot signals a profound evolution.

The closing of this placement, conditional on standard regulatory approvals, will signal BitMine's entry into a new class of hybrid crypto‐traditional finance entities. With institutional backing and strategic leadership in boardroom and treasury, the company is redefining its public profile.

