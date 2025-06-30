EQS-News: Circus SE / Key word(s): Annual Report

Circus SE publishes 2024 Annual Report marking the completion of the R&D phase Munich, June 30, 2025 – Circus SE (XETRA: CA1 ) today published its audited financial results for fiscal year 2024, reflecting a highly successful year in the industrialization of the CA-1 robot. The company expects a positive outlook as it transitions from research and development (R&D) to the launch of initial commercial deployments of its patented technology in the current fiscal year. The year 2024 marked the successful completion of the multi-year research and development phase. Key milestones included the industrialization of the AI-powered robotics system CA-1 and the initiation of a scalable serial production in collaboration with global manufacturing partner Celestica. The industrialization of the company's core commercial product, CA-1, has been successfully completed. Several units of the patented CA-1 are already in production, with deliveries scheduled to begin as planned in fall 2025. This makes Circus SE the first company worldwide capable of delivering AI-powered robotics for food production at an industrial scale globally. The transformation from manual manufacturing to industrial-scale serial production forms the foundation for Circus SE's future growth. With Celestica, the company has secured a global manufacturing partner operating over 40 sites in 16 countries. The initial production facility alone is capable of producing up to 6,000 CA-1 units annually. In addition to manufacturing, the partner also manages the global supply chain as well as the service and maintenance of the robotics systems. This industrial infrastructure enables Circus SE to meet the growth demands of its already secured enterprise clients – each with a projected need ranging from several hundred to thousands of units. In addition, a second product line was developed and successfully introduced during the 2024 R&D phase: the CA-M, the world's first autonomous, robot-assisted provisioning system for military and security-critical applications. Just weeks after its official launch, full accreditation as a supplier for U.S. government agencies and the Department of Defense was obtained in June 2025. As forecasted, no revenue was generated from the novel technology during the 2024 fiscal year, which was still part of the R&D phase. The EBITDA stands at EUR -11,915 thousand, in line with the previous year's guidance. The majority of funds were allocated to technology development for the CA-1 and the new CA-M for the defense sector, as well as to building out manufacturing capabilities and preparing for production-laying essential foundations for the upcoming commercialization phase. For the 2025 fiscal year, Circus SE expects initial revenues in at least the single-digit million euro range from renowned clients, including those in the prioritized go-to-market segments of mobility and retail-among them REWE, Tamoil (HEM), and the Mangal Group. Deliveries of the CA-1 are scheduled to begin in autumn 2025, with recurring software revenues expected from the fourth quarter 2025 onwards. Revenues from the newly established defense division are anticipated earlier than originally planned, already within the current financial year. The company expects to provide a forecast in conjunction with the delivery of the world's first CA-1 AI robotics units from serial production.



About Circus SE Circus SE (XETRA: CA1 ) is a global AI and robotics company developing autonomous systems for food supply in both civilian and defense sectors. Its flagship robot, the patented CA-1, is the world's first fully autonomous food production robot, now in serial production. Powered by proprietary embodied AI, Circus delivers industrial-scale, high-reliability meal output with minimal human input. Headquartered in Munich, the company is building the global infrastructure for autonomous food supply - on a mission to fuel humanity.



