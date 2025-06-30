Eggoz Raises USD 20 Mn In Series C Funding To Expand Branded Egg Business

MENAFN - KNN India)Indian egg supply chain startup Eggoz has raised USD 20 million in Series C funding to capitalise on increasing consumer demand for branded and traceable food products in India's largely unorganised egg market.

The funding round was led by private equity firm Gaja Capital, with participation from existing investors including IvyCap Ventures, Rebright Partners, Avaana Capital, Nabventures, and Merisis Opportunities Fund. Individual investors Arvind Thakur, S. Ramadorai, Artek Chemicals, and Blue Dot Capital also participated in the round.

The company intends to utilise the funding to strengthen its market presence in existing cities, expand operations to new markets, and invest in technology infrastructure and supply chain capabilities.

Founded in 2017 by IIT Kharagpur graduates Abhishek Negi, Aditya Singh, and Uttam Kumar, Eggoz operates through a technology-enabled, asset-light business model that sources eggs directly from farmers.

Eggoz reported achieving 76 percent year-on-year revenue growth, with revenues reaching Rs 130 crore in FY25 compared to Rs 74 crore in FY24.

The company stated it achieved earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation breakeven in Q4FY25 and recorded a peak brand annual recurring revenue of Rs 200 crore.

The Indian egg market remains predominantly unorganised, with industry estimates indicating that over 90 percent of the country's egg production is distributed through traditional, unbranded channels.

This market structure presents both opportunities and challenges for branded egg companies seeking to establish market presence.

The company has established distribution partnerships with quick commerce and e-commerce platforms in India, while competing against traditional distributors and other branded egg suppliers in the market.

"We are entering our next growth phase. At Eggoz, we're not just building a brand, we're redefining a category that reaches most Indian households," said Abhishek Negi, co-founder and CEO.

The company has diversified its product portfolio beyond basic eggs to include value-added offerings such as egg momos and burger patties, targeting urban consumers seeking convenient protein alternatives.

Eggoz currently operates in over 11 major cities, including Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune, competing for market share in what industry reports estimate as a USD 12 billion Indian egg market.

(KNN Bureau)