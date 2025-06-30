Cloudibn Delivers Bulletproof Microsoft Security With Defender, Sentinel & Intune Along With Cybersecurity Services

CloudIBN - Cybersecurity Services

CloudIBN delivers robust Microsoft security with Defender, Sentinel, Intune, and expert cybersecurity services for 24x7 protection and compliance.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CloudIBN, a global leader in Cybersecurity Services , proudly announces a major leap in enterprise defence with the official rollout of its Bulletproof Microsoft Security Suite, powered by Microsoft Defender, Sentinel, and Intune. With this launch, CloudIBN combines the industry's most advanced Microsoft security tools with certified 24x7 management, transforming how organizations protect data, people, and infrastructure.This comprehensive, managed security offering provides enterprises with a fortified shield against threats by seamlessly integrating Microsoft's top-tier tools into a single, expert-managed, always-on solution. The result: unmatched visibility, faster incident response, reduced breach risk, and complete security confidence across endpoints, identities, apps, and cloud workloads.Why Bulletproof Security is Non-NegotiableThe modern enterprise attack surface continues to expand. As more users access data across devices, platforms, and networks, attackers grow more sophisticated. Phishing, ransomware, insider threats, and zero-day exploits are no longer exceptions-they're expectations.CloudIBN's Cybersecurity Solutions are built to counteract this evolving threat landscape with precision, automation, and proactive intelligence. By operationalizing Microsoft Defender, Sentinel, and Intune, CloudIBN transforms siloed tools into a coordinated, real-time security ecosystem.Concerned about coverage gaps in your Microsoft security tools? Request a Free Gap Analysis:What's Inside the Bulletproof Microsoft Security SuiteCloudIBN's managed suite includes configuration, monitoring, and response across:Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, Office & Identity1. Behavioral threat analytics across files, email, login attempts, and user activity2. Zero Trust-based identity protection via Defender for Identity3. Email protection with Safe Links and Safe Attachments via Defender for OfficeMicrosoft Sentinel (SIEM/SOAR)1. Aggregation of logs and events across all Microsoft platforms2. AI-powered correlation and automated alert enrichment3. Playbook-driven responses and Tier-3 analyst interventionMicrosoft Intune1. Enforce device compliance and app protection policies2. Manage BYOD securely with conditional access and encryption3. Policy-driven isolation of compromised or non-compliant devicesHow the Solution WorksStep 1: Tailored Onboarding & AuditCloudIBN audits your Microsoft environment-assessing Secure Score, existing policies, attack surfaces, and user behavior patterns.Step 2: Architecture & Policy DesignDefender, Sentinel, and Intune are deployed with industry-specific baselines-optimized for performance and aligned with regulatory needs.Step 3: 24x7 Expert ManagementYour environment is monitored and managed round-the-clock by Microsoft-certified security engineers in CloudIBN's global SOC.Step 4: Continuous Learning & ImprovementMonthly reports, threat trend analysis, and Secure Score tracking are provided to drive ongoing posture optimization.Want to see what bulletproof looks like? Book a Defender-Sentinel-Intune Walkthrough:The CloudIBN Advantage1. Microsoft Security Expertise – SC-200, MS-500, AZ-500 certified specialists2. Always-On Operations – 24x7 Tier-3 SOC coverage with rapid escalation3. Unified Protection – Endpoint, identity, email, device, and cloud security under one umbrella4. Proven Track Record – Hundreds of deployments in healthcare, finance, SaaS, manufacturing5. Compliance-Ready Framework – Prebuilt mapping to HIPAA, ISO 27001, GDPR, SOC 2, and PCI-DSSThe Microsoft Security Arsenal, PerfectedTools don't protect companies-teams do. CloudIBN's Bulletproof Microsoft Security Suite transforms Microsoft Security Services -including Defender, Sentinel, Intune, and Entra-into a tightly integrated force field around your enterprise. With certified expertise, always-on monitoring, and continuous optimization, CloudIBN's Cybersecurity Solutions leverage the full power of the Microsoft ecosystem to deliver not just protection, but security you can trust-24x7, by people who care about your business.Related Services:VAPT Services:About CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity service provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specializes in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

