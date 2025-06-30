Cloudibn Delivers Bulletproof Microsoft Security With Defender, Sentinel & Intune Along With Cybersecurity Services
CloudIBN delivers robust Microsoft security with Defender, Sentinel, Intune, and expert cybersecurity services for 24x7 protection and compliance.MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CloudIBN, a global leader in Cybersecurity Services , proudly announces a major leap in enterprise defence with the official rollout of its Bulletproof Microsoft Security Suite, powered by Microsoft Defender, Sentinel, and Intune. With this launch, CloudIBN combines the industry's most advanced Microsoft security tools with certified 24x7 management, transforming how organizations protect data, people, and infrastructure.
This comprehensive, managed security offering provides enterprises with a fortified shield against threats by seamlessly integrating Microsoft's top-tier tools into a single, expert-managed, always-on solution. The result: unmatched visibility, faster incident response, reduced breach risk, and complete security confidence across endpoints, identities, apps, and cloud workloads.
Why Bulletproof Security is Non-Negotiable
The modern enterprise attack surface continues to expand. As more users access data across devices, platforms, and networks, attackers grow more sophisticated. Phishing, ransomware, insider threats, and zero-day exploits are no longer exceptions-they're expectations.
CloudIBN's Cybersecurity Solutions are built to counteract this evolving threat landscape with precision, automation, and proactive intelligence. By operationalizing Microsoft Defender, Sentinel, and Intune, CloudIBN transforms siloed tools into a coordinated, real-time security ecosystem.
What's Inside the Bulletproof Microsoft Security Suite
CloudIBN's managed suite includes configuration, monitoring, and response across:
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, Office & Identity
1. Behavioral threat analytics across files, email, login attempts, and user activity
2. Zero Trust-based identity protection via Defender for Identity
3. Email protection with Safe Links and Safe Attachments via Defender for Office
Microsoft Sentinel (SIEM/SOAR)
1. Aggregation of logs and events across all Microsoft platforms
2. AI-powered correlation and automated alert enrichment
3. Playbook-driven responses and Tier-3 analyst intervention
Microsoft Intune
1. Enforce device compliance and app protection policies
2. Manage BYOD securely with conditional access and encryption
3. Policy-driven isolation of compromised or non-compliant devices
How the Solution Works
Step 1: Tailored Onboarding & Audit
CloudIBN audits your Microsoft environment-assessing Secure Score, existing policies, attack surfaces, and user behavior patterns.
Step 2: Architecture & Policy Design
Defender, Sentinel, and Intune are deployed with industry-specific baselines-optimized for performance and aligned with regulatory needs.
Step 3: 24x7 Expert Management
Your environment is monitored and managed round-the-clock by Microsoft-certified security engineers in CloudIBN's global SOC.
Step 4: Continuous Learning & Improvement
Monthly reports, threat trend analysis, and Secure Score tracking are provided to drive ongoing posture optimization.
The CloudIBN Advantage
1. Microsoft Security Expertise – SC-200, MS-500, AZ-500 certified specialists
2. Always-On Operations – 24x7 Tier-3 SOC coverage with rapid escalation
3. Unified Protection – Endpoint, identity, email, device, and cloud security under one umbrella
4. Proven Track Record – Hundreds of deployments in healthcare, finance, SaaS, manufacturing
5. Compliance-Ready Framework – Prebuilt mapping to HIPAA, ISO 27001, GDPR, SOC 2, and PCI-DSS
The Microsoft Security Arsenal, Perfected
Tools don't protect companies-teams do. CloudIBN's Bulletproof Microsoft Security Suite transforms Microsoft Security Services -including Defender, Sentinel, Intune, and Entra-into a tightly integrated force field around your enterprise. With certified expertise, always-on monitoring, and continuous optimization, CloudIBN's Cybersecurity Solutions leverage the full power of the Microsoft ecosystem to deliver not just protection, but security you can trust-24x7, by people who care about your business.
About CloudIBN
Founded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity service provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specializes in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide
