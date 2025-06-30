Adipopharma Recognized At American Diabetes Association 85Th Annual Meeting For PATAS, Its First-In-Class Whole-Body Insulin-Sensitizing Compound
The company, which will enter clinical trials later this year, was asked to submit a video for the conference, highlighting its compound and the unique approach of PATAS. ADA TV met with AdipoPharma's team to film and produce the video.
Unlike most current diabetes drugs that treat the symptoms of the disease, AdipoPharma's compound, PATAS, is expected to be a true whole-body insulin sensitizer able to treat insulin resistance, the root cause of Type 2 diabetes.
PATAS has been designed to work on fat cells known as adipocytes. Robust animal data supports the fact that by restoring glucose uptake and utilization in impaired adipocytes, PATAS reboots healthy, necessary lipid biosynthesis, leading to decreased insulin resistance and glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) levels, as well as addressing the complications of the disease including diabetic neuropathy, cardiovascular dysfunction, liver disease, and muscle loss.
The company was founded by Vincent Marion, PhD, MSc, who has spent more than 10 years researching the critical, and overlooked, role that adipocytes play in Type 2 diabetes, a role he explored through the study of rare genetic human diseases.
“We don't expect PATAS to be just another treatment - it's a true scientific shift in how we understand and confront insulin resistance, the root cause of Type 2 diabetes,” said Dr. Marion, President and CEO of AdipoPharma.“We're proud to bring PATAS to the larger diabetes community, because we believe the future doesn't have to look like the past.”
With Type 2 diabetes currently the fastest-growing disease in the world, set to reach 1.3 billion by 2050, according to The Lancet , new insulin-sensitizing agents that can stop the disease progression are badly needed. This disease is in a state of uncontrolled progression that aligns with the compound annual growth rate of the insulin market at 14% and is set to reach a staggering US$100 billion per year in less than 10 years (Source: Vision Research Reports: Insulin Market Size 2024 to 2033 ).
About AdipoPharma
AdipoPharma restores the normal function of the adipocyte for the treatment of insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, and related metabolic disorders. AdipoPharma SAS is headquartered in Strasbourg, France, with subsidiaries in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, USA and Gosselies, Belgium.
CONTACT: John Reynolds, ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment