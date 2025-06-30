City Of Sugar Land Welcomes Texas Logistic & Fulfillment To Former Amazon Facility

SUGAR LAND, Texas, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Sugar Land is proud to announce a major shift in the local logistics landscape: Amazon is out - Texas Logistic & Fulfillment is in.

Taking over the 300,000 square foot facility at 12900 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77478, Texas Logistic & Fulfillment is converting the space into one of the largest HVAC-enabled 3PL hubs in the Greater Houston metro.

Omri Shafran, CEO of Texas Logistic & Fulfillment, stated:

"This expansion will unlock major service bottlenecks and support the fast-growing demand for climate-controlled logistics - especially for electronics and temperature-sensitive goods arriving through the Port of Houston. It also enables us to handle the increasing volume of lithium battery containers flowing into Texas."

Dimitri Menin, President, added:

"Close to 100,000 square feet of the facility will be designated as bonded space, allowing us to offer maximum flexibility for importers and exporters in the bonded warehouse market."

As part of its 2025 mission to drive inclusive economic growth, Texas Logistic & Fulfillment is proud to announce a new partnership with Joby Kottoor, Procurement Manager at Richmond State Supported Living Center (RSSLC), part of the HHSC Health and Specialty Care System. This collaboration will empower Texans with disabilities to participate in the rapidly expanding e-commerce logistics industry through dedicated kitting and fulfillment programs.

Texas Logistic & Fulfillment continues to serve industry leaders such as Best Buy, CVS, Academy, Costco, and numerous Fortune 500 companies, reinforcing its role as one of the fastest-growing 3PL providers in Texas, with over 50% year-over-year growth.

