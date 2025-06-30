Bright Line Investigations Earns MN Agency License And State Approval To Deliver Certified Training Programs

May 2025 Training class

MINNEAPOLIS–ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bright Line Investigations LLC , a leading Midwest investigative and security agency, has officially been granted a Minnesota Private Detective Agency license and state approval to provide a full range of training programs for Private Detectives and Protective Agents.This major milestone allows Bright Line to expand its operations and training services throughout Minnesota, complementing its current licensure in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, and Michigan. With nearly two decades of experience and a commitment to investigative excellence, the agency is positioned to serve both professionals and the public with integrity, compliance, and results.In addition to agency licensure, the Minnesota Board of Private Detective and Protective Agent Services has approved Bright Line Investigations to deliver multiple state-mandated training courses, including:Pre-Assignment Training – Private Detective (PPD 040) – 12 hoursPre-Assignment Training – Protective Agent (PPA 208) – 40 hoursInitial Armed Training (IA 194) – 12 hoursArmed Training – Continuing Education (CA 339) – 6 hoursContinuing Education – Protective Agent (CPA 952) – 6 hoursContinuing Education – Dual License (CPDPA 227) – 6 hoursEach course is led by Chief Investigator Kyle Corrigan , MS, CIFI, who has held a Minnesota Private Detective license since 2016. Corrigan's leadership has shaped Bright Line's reputation for professionalism and high-impact results in surveillance, legal support, and fraud investigations. He serves on the Board of Directors for the National Council of Investigation and Security Services (NCISS), where he actively works to raise professional standards across the industry and expand opportunities for aspiring investigators nationwide.Corrigan is also the architect of a national internship and apprenticeship initiative, in partnership with NCISS, that connects universities with licensed investigative agencies across the country. The program creates structured, for-credit placements for undergraduate and graduate students in criminal justice, psychology, sociology, and political science, preparing them for real-world investigative careers through direct mentorship and experiential learning.“Our training goes far beyond the minimum state requirements,” said Corrigan.“We build professionals who are not only technically proficient, but also ethical, capable, and ready to represent this field with pride and competence.”Bright Line's flagship course, the 40-hour Pre-Assignment Training for Protective Agents (PPA 208), provides comprehensive instruction in ethics, legal authority, emergency response, de-escalation, field reporting, and scenario-based problem-solving. Armed training emphasizes weapons safety, legal use-of-force, and qualification under nationally recognized standards.Training is grounded in actual case experience. Students work through real surveillance scenarios, review validated documentation samples, and use AI-assisted reporting tools. Continuing education courses ensure that even experienced professionals remain current with evolving legal standards, tactical strategies, and court expectations.Bright Line also partners with several Midwestern universities to offer accredited internships and apprenticeship opportunities, giving students valuable insight into modern investigative work while helping agencies grow a skilled and ethical talent pipeline.With its Minnesota license and training approvals, Bright Line strengthens its multi-state footprint and further reinforces its position as a leader in professional education, compliance-driven operations, and investigative excellence.About Bright Line Investigations LLCFounded on May 6, 2014, Bright Line Investigations LLC is a licensed private detective agency operating across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, and Michigan. The firm specializes in surveillance, insurance fraud investigations, civil and criminal defense, and professional training. All training programs are state-approved and meet or exceed licensing and renewal standards. Bright Line also develops university-accredited internship and apprenticeship programs for the next generation of investigative professionals.

