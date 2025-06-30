403
Armenian diplomat claims Armenia's Church-Government conflict is influenced by West
(MENAFN) A former Armenian diplomat has claimed that the current conflict between the Armenian government and the Armenian Apostolic Church (AAC) is being driven by the same Western influences that previously intensified religious divisions in Ukraine. He warned that this internal tension could escalate into a full-scale civil conflict.
According to reports, the former diplomat voiced strong criticism of the recent actions taken by the Armenian authorities, stating that the clash between political power and religious leadership could carry grave consequences for the nation.
“This is a tragedy for the people of Armenia because when the government is going after the clergy, going after the church, the main church of the country, and trying to break it. This is like almost terrorism,” he said.
