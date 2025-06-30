403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany Voices Concern Over Israel Targeting Gaza Aid Centers
(MENAFN) Germany expressed growing alarm on Monday over the continuing deadly Israeli airstrikes targeting civilians near humanitarian aid distribution points in Gaza.
"The German government is deeply concerned about these reports, which are received almost daily, of incidents of violence in connection with the distribution of food, including reports from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation," said government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius, referencing the highly controversial aid initiative backed by Israel.
"These incidents always result in deaths and injuries. The German government is monitoring this very critically," Kornelius stated during a press briefing in Berlin.
"People in need should not have to risk their lives when receiving food, and therefore the German government is calling for these incidents to be clarified," he added.
Kornelius noted that Israel is "allowing the resumption of humanitarian deliveries, including through the United Nations, on a very limited scale."
As reported by the UN Human Rights Office, at least 503 Palestinian civilians seeking aid have been killed, and over 3,000 others injured by Israeli gunfire in Gaza since May 27.
Since that date, Israel and the United States have established a separate aid distribution system, bypassing the UN and major humanitarian organizations. Critics have condemned this system as a "death trap," with Israeli troops frequently firing on crowds of aid seekers.
Despite widespread international pressure for a ceasefire, Israel has maintained its offensive in Gaza since October 2023, resulting in nearly 56,000 Palestinian deaths, the majority of whom are women and children.
In a dramatic move last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its military actions against the enclave.
"The German government is deeply concerned about these reports, which are received almost daily, of incidents of violence in connection with the distribution of food, including reports from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation," said government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius, referencing the highly controversial aid initiative backed by Israel.
"These incidents always result in deaths and injuries. The German government is monitoring this very critically," Kornelius stated during a press briefing in Berlin.
"People in need should not have to risk their lives when receiving food, and therefore the German government is calling for these incidents to be clarified," he added.
Kornelius noted that Israel is "allowing the resumption of humanitarian deliveries, including through the United Nations, on a very limited scale."
As reported by the UN Human Rights Office, at least 503 Palestinian civilians seeking aid have been killed, and over 3,000 others injured by Israeli gunfire in Gaza since May 27.
Since that date, Israel and the United States have established a separate aid distribution system, bypassing the UN and major humanitarian organizations. Critics have condemned this system as a "death trap," with Israeli troops frequently firing on crowds of aid seekers.
Despite widespread international pressure for a ceasefire, Israel has maintained its offensive in Gaza since October 2023, resulting in nearly 56,000 Palestinian deaths, the majority of whom are women and children.
In a dramatic move last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its military actions against the enclave.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment