Iran announces total number of deaths from Israeli attacks
(MENAFN) Iran has announced that the number of people killed in Israeli airstrikes carried out between June 13 and June 24 has risen to 935, according to official figures released on Monday.
Based on data from the Iranian Legal Medicine Organization, judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir stated at a press conference in Tehran that the casualties include 38 children and 132 women, with some of the women reported to have been pregnant.
The Israeli military launched a large-scale aerial offensive on June 13, targeting a range of nuclear and military facilities across Iran. Iranian officials said the strikes resulted in the deaths of high-ranking military officers, nuclear scientists, and civilians, while also leaving many injured.
In response, Iran carried out several rounds of missile and drone strikes on Israeli soil, which led to further casualties and property damage.
Both nations agreed to a ceasefire on June 24, bringing an end to nearly two weeks of hostilities.
