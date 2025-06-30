Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Erdogan Marks 2024 as Historic Year for Turkish Economy

2025-06-30 09:21:32
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan marked 2024 as a year of substantial progress for Türkiye, highlighting the country's export performance from the previous year during a speech at the Turkish Exporters Association (TIM) event on Monday.

TIM’s report listed the top 10 exporters for 2024, which include leading automotive brands Ford and Toyota, Türkiye Petrol Rafinerileri, Kibar Dis Ticaret, Star Rafineri, TGS Dis Ticaret, Oyak-Renault, Vestel, Arcelik, and Baykar.

Erdogan emphasized that the Turkish economy expanded by 3.2% in 2024, driven by a strategic focus on investment, employment, production, and exports, and he expressed confidence that this momentum would continue into 2025.

Reflecting on the first quarter of 2025, he noted a 2% growth compared to the same period last year, marking Türkiye’s 19th consecutive quarter of uninterrupted economic growth.

The President credited the medium-term economic program with fortifying Türkiye’s economic resilience by reducing dependency on external sources and curtailing vulnerabilities.

Despite facing numerous challenges over the last three months, Erdogan underscored that the program remained robust, signaling renewed confidence and stability.

Erdogan further revealed that Türkiye’s reserves have been on the rise since May, and that the country’s risk premium has been decreasing, alongside growing trust in the Turkish lira.

Regarding exports, Erdogan declared: “We broke a record with $262 billion in exports in 2024. We increased our global export share to 1.07%.”

He also highlighted the rise in high-value exporters, stating, “Last year, the number of companies with exports of $1 billion or more rose to 18, while those with exports of $100 million or more increased to 302.”

Looking ahead, Erdogan assured that Türkiye would continue to expand at the same pace, with May’s export figure reaching an all-time high of $24.8 billion—a 2.7% increase from the same month last year.

Media reported that the continued surge in export volumes sets a strong foundation for the Turkish economy moving forward.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

