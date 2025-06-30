403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Blasts U.S. for "Betraying" Diplomacy by Supporting Israeli Attacks
(MENAFN) Iran's Foreign Ministry sharply condemned the United States on Monday, accusing Washington of "betraying" diplomacy and jeopardizing future nuclear negotiations. The criticism stems from the U.S.’s alleged involvement in Israeli military actions, which Tehran claims are endangering ongoing indirect nuclear talks.
During a weekly press briefing in Tehran, ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei asserted that the U.S. had facilitated an Israeli airstrike just two days before the anticipated resumption of the sixth round of talks, which were set to take place between Iran and the U.S. under Omani mediation.
The U.S. has undermined the diplomatic process, Baghaei stated. "It really cannot be expected that this fact does not affect the continuation of the negotiations."
The spokesman rejected claims from the U.S. that Iran was not serious about the negotiations, labeling these accusations as "baseless" and claiming they were merely a pretext to justify the Israeli airstrikes.
The nuclear talks, which have been progressing through five rounds since April, came to an abrupt halt following Israeli airstrikes on Tehran and other sites. On June 22, U.S. military action escalated with an airstrike that targeted three Iranian nuclear facilities. In retaliation, Iran struck the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, home to U.S. forces.
A ceasefire was declared between Iran and Israel on June 24, bringing an end to 12 days of intense conflict.
During a weekly press briefing in Tehran, ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei asserted that the U.S. had facilitated an Israeli airstrike just two days before the anticipated resumption of the sixth round of talks, which were set to take place between Iran and the U.S. under Omani mediation.
The U.S. has undermined the diplomatic process, Baghaei stated. "It really cannot be expected that this fact does not affect the continuation of the negotiations."
The spokesman rejected claims from the U.S. that Iran was not serious about the negotiations, labeling these accusations as "baseless" and claiming they were merely a pretext to justify the Israeli airstrikes.
The nuclear talks, which have been progressing through five rounds since April, came to an abrupt halt following Israeli airstrikes on Tehran and other sites. On June 22, U.S. military action escalated with an airstrike that targeted three Iranian nuclear facilities. In retaliation, Iran struck the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, home to U.S. forces.
A ceasefire was declared between Iran and Israel on June 24, bringing an end to 12 days of intense conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment