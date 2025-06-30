Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Blasts U.S. for "Betraying" Diplomacy by Supporting Israeli Attacks


2025-06-30 09:14:04
(MENAFN) Iran's Foreign Ministry sharply condemned the United States on Monday, accusing Washington of "betraying" diplomacy and jeopardizing future nuclear negotiations. The criticism stems from the U.S.’s alleged involvement in Israeli military actions, which Tehran claims are endangering ongoing indirect nuclear talks.

During a weekly press briefing in Tehran, ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei asserted that the U.S. had facilitated an Israeli airstrike just two days before the anticipated resumption of the sixth round of talks, which were set to take place between Iran and the U.S. under Omani mediation.

The U.S. has undermined the diplomatic process, Baghaei stated. "It really cannot be expected that this fact does not affect the continuation of the negotiations."

The spokesman rejected claims from the U.S. that Iran was not serious about the negotiations, labeling these accusations as "baseless" and claiming they were merely a pretext to justify the Israeli airstrikes.

The nuclear talks, which have been progressing through five rounds since April, came to an abrupt halt following Israeli airstrikes on Tehran and other sites. On June 22, U.S. military action escalated with an airstrike that targeted three Iranian nuclear facilities. In retaliation, Iran struck the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, home to U.S. forces.

A ceasefire was declared between Iran and Israel on June 24, bringing an end to 12 days of intense conflict.

