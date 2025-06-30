Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Unpacking real cause of manufacturing job loss

2025-06-30 09:12:26
(MENAFN) The idea that China is solely responsible for the decline in manufacturing employment in the United States has been debated extensively. However, to truly understand the situation, it is essential to consider a broader range of contributing factors beyond just international trade shifts.

Data from international research centers indicate that manufacturing employment in industrialized countries generally follows a predictable pattern: it increases during the early phases of industrial development and later diminishes as economies become more service-oriented. This transition is largely influenced by changing consumer habits and economic maturation.

In the case of the United States, this trend has been particularly evident. Around the mid-20th century, manufactured goods made up nearly 60% of American consumer spending. Today, that figure has dropped significantly to approximately one-third, with only 10% of jobs in the country still linked to manufacturing.

As pointed out by reports, the decline in manufacturing jobs across advanced economies started long before China became a member of the World Trade Organization in 2001. This suggests that other forces were already contributing to the downward trend in industrial employment.

Automation and advancements in production technology have played a significant role. Machines and robotics have replaced many roles that were once done by humans, boosting efficiency but reducing the need for labor. Additionally, domestic economic shifts, such as changes in policy, education, and investment, have further shaped the employment landscape.


Rather than placing the entire burden of job losses on a single foreign nation, it's crucial to recognize the interplay of various internal and global dynamics. “China shock” may be part of the story, but it is by no means the whole narrative.

MENAFN30062025000045017281ID1109741677

