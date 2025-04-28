UAE: Meet Sailor Who Got Her First Captain License At 21, Braved The Mid-2000S Tsunami

The Gulf region, particularly the UAE, is rapidly establishing itself as a prime cruising ground for yachts. That's according to Captain Patricia Caswell, General Manager of Gulf Craft Services who highlighted that the GCC is seeing a shift in global yachting trends, with boats now opting to head east from the Mediterranean instead of west to the Caribbean.

This surge, she explained, is fuelling the growth of a robust maritime ecosystem, including services for crew, maintenance, provisioning, and chartering -- positioning the region as both a luxury destination and a strategic homeport for the global yachting community.

A clear reflection of this progress is the recent launch of the Maritime Training Academy in Dubai, catering to those aiming for careers in commercial shipping, superyacht management, or naval operations.

Love for the sea

With decades of experience, an undimmed love for the sea, and a legacy of mentorship, the 46-year-old Melbourne-born mariner hasn't just been navigating the waves; she's been reshaping the tides of the maritime world.

In an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times, she stressed the region's potential.“The GCC is becoming a serious cruising ground. Yachts are now coming here instead of heading to the Caribbean. There's a growing ecosystem, service, crew, provisioning, that's making this a real hub.”

Narrating her backstory, Caswell recalled that at just 17 years old, a spontaneous day trip to the Whitsunday Islands (northeast coast of Queensland) changed the course of an Australian teenager's life forever.“My mum sent me on a boat sailing for the day,” added Caswell.“I just fell in love with it. A couple of weeks later, I got a job-and I've been working on boats ever since.”

Navigating challenging waters

The seawoman has navigated some of the world's most challenging waters, secured one of the highest international yachting licenses, and blazed a trail for women in an industry long dominated by men.

After earning her first captain's license at the age of 21 in Australia, she worked her way up-literally-returning to school for each new license level. By 30, she had completed her Master 3000 license at a maritime college in the UK, allowing her to command some of the world's largest superyachts.

But the job hasn't come without challenges.

“Coordination is the toughest part, especially when moving between countries. One time, I was anchored in the Maldives when the mid-2000s Tsunami came through. The water just started swirling and pulling us toward the reef,” she remembered.“It was a moment that really sticks in your mind. You see the aftermath, the devastation... It's something you don't forget.”

Breaking the glass ceiling

In a field where women remain a minority, her rise hasn't gone unnoticed. Yet she's humble about her role in breaking the glass ceiling.“It's something I absolutely love doing,” she said.“Back in the day, there weren't many women doing this. I'm very thankful I had the opportunity, and I've always taken pride in supporting women coming up through the ranks.”

Her deep appreciation for the yachting sector extends beyond technical prowess; she is a firm advocate for fostering a culture of opportunity within the industry.

Married for seven years, she is now semi-retired from full-time sea service, overseeing yacht testing, handovers, and Gulf Craft's growing refit facility in Ajman.“It's been an amazing evolution for me,” she said,“using my operational experience to support the industry from the ground up.”

Previously serving as Quality Control Manager, Captain Caswell oversaw every stage of yacht construction, ensuring that each vessel met the highest international standards.

However, the sea still calls her.“This week I'm at sea for seven straight days, sailing from Oman to Qatar and back,” she added.“I'm still on the water two to three times a week.”

So, what would she say to young women considering a life at sea?

“Conversations should continue to happen...we have a lot more female representation in the (marine) world, in the world summits and world boat shows. So, there's a lot more women sitting on panels, a lot more women in there, even in the shipbuilding and in the IT industry. So, it's just about getting the information out there and helping with the forums and the support networks that we have...and it's just progressing naturally, we've just got to keep supporting it,” she added.