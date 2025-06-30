403
Iran Reports Heavy Civilian Losses
(MENAFN) Iranian officials announced on Monday that no fewer than 935 individuals lost their lives due to Israeli offensives during a 12-day clash with Israel.
Among the deceased were 132 women and 38 minors, according to a statement made by Judiciary Authority representative Asghar Jahangir, as quoted by a semi-official news outlet.
Prior to this update, the Health Ministry had estimated the number of fatalities from Israeli operations at 606, in addition to 5,332 people reported injured.
Jahangir revealed that Israeli bombardments targeted the Evin Prison, located in the northwest of Tehran, resulting in the deaths of 79 people—including detainees, prison employees, and nearby residents.
He stated that the prison was rendered unusable and its inmates had to be relocated. Jahangir condemned the attack as a “blatant violation of the basic human rights and international resolutions.”
The hostilities began on June 13, when Israel initiated aerial attacks against Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian infrastructure.
The United States also joined the escalation by striking Iran’s nuclear sites at Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.
In retaliation, Tehran carried out missile and drone attacks against Israel, causing the deaths of at least 29 individuals and injuring over 3,400, based on data from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
A truce brokered by the United States brought the fighting to a stop, with the ceasefire taking effect on June 24.
