Germany Voices Concern Over Attacks on Gaza Aid Sites
(MENAFN) Germany expressed strong unease on Monday about the continued fatal Israeli assaults on civilians near humanitarian aid points in Gaza.
“The German government is deeply concerned about these reports, which are received almost daily, of incidents of violence in connection with the distribution of food, including reports from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation,” said government representative Stefan Kornelius, referencing the disputed Israeli-backed relief framework.
“These incidents always result in deaths and injuries. The German government is monitoring this very critically,” he stated during a media conference in Berlin.
Kornelius emphasized, “People in need should not have to risk their lives when receiving food, and therefore the German government is calling for these incidents to be clarified.”
He also highlighted that Israel was “allowing the resumption of humanitarian deliveries, including through the United Nations, on a very limited scale.”
Based on statistics from the UN Human Rights Office, no fewer than 503 Palestinian civilians seeking assistance have lost their lives, and approximately 3,000 more have been harmed due to Israeli gunfire in Gaza since May 27.
Starting on that date, Israel and the United States initiated an independent food aid plan, bypassing the UN and principal international relief groups.
Opponents of the strategy have branded the operation a “death trap,” noting that Israeli forces have routinely fired upon groups gathering to obtain food and essentials.
