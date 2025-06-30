Option Samurai Unveils A Custom Option Screener That Lets Traders Scan For Any Options Strategy
Option Samurai , a leading fintech platform for options traders, has launched its most powerful feature to date: the Custom Options Screener . This powerful tool lets investors build any strategy (standard or unconventional) and scan the entire market to find trades that they couldn't find previously.
Whether it's a covered call using 90 shares, financing a call option using put spreads, or a multi-leg combo with overlapping strikes, traders can now design every leg of their strategy and instantly discover real opportunities that match. It's a new level of flexibility and control, previously available only to professionals.
With the new Custom Options Screener, traders can:Build any strategy they imagine, no matter how simple or complex. Scan the entire options market for matching trade setups. Compare and analyze all potential trades using key metrics like return, delta, breakeven, and probability of profit.
Giving Retail Traders Full Control Over Strategy Design
The new Custom Options Screener tool was built to empower advanced users who want more control than what prebuilt scanners allow. Traders can compose any structure with up to five legs (including stock legs), adjusting buy/sell direction, quantity, and option type for each leg.
The Custom Options Screener isn't just flexible, it's built to give serious traders an edge and allow them to find trades they can't find any other way. As a reminder for every option trader out there, key features of this platform include:
-
Full support for multi-leg strategies , with up to 4 option legs and 1 stock leg
Access to hundreds of data points for options and stocks , including Greeks, IV rank, open interest, fundamental ratios, technical indicators, and unusual activity.
Built-in scenario engine to test how your strategy performs under different market conditions (price moves, volatility shifts, time decay)
Analyst recommendations, earnings dates, and fundamental metrics to add context to every trade
Dynamic filters per leg , including delta, premium, DTE, breakeven, and more
Smart sorting and visual tools to quickly compare ROI, edge, probability of profit, and bid-ask spread
This is much more than a simple trade screener; it's a decision engine that helps investors move from idea to high-conviction trade.
Built to Help Traders Innovate
The Custom Options Screener integrates seamlessly with all other platform tools:
-
Save and load custom options scans
Set alerts when new trades appear
Send trades to the Trade Page or Trade Log for tracking
Export for further analysis
Here are just a few examples of things users can do with it:
-
Combine a bull put spread with a long call to build a low-cost upside bet
Customize covered calls with fewer or more than 100 shares.
Scan for reverse iron condors on high-IV earnings plays
Layer in a stock leg to partially hedge or double down on conviction
Build asymmetric hedges with tight downside protection and unlimited upside
Run a full-market scan for any of the above, sorted by edge, probability of profit, or expected return
Build real arbitrage opportunities
About Option Samurai
Option Samurai is a fintech startup dedicated to making the options market more accessible to individual investors. Its flagship platform provides complete and customizable data tools for self-directed options traders and helps users find, track, and optimize trading opportunities.Users can learn more at: Tags: Finance , New , Stocks
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
