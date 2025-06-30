Option Samurai Unveils A Custom Option Screener That Lets Traders Scan For Any Options Strategy

Option Samurai , a leading fintech platform for options traders, has launched its most powerful feature to date: the Custom Options Screener . This powerful tool lets investors build any strategy (standard or unconventional) and scan the entire market to find trades that they couldn't find previously.

Whether it's a covered call using 90 shares, financing a call option using put spreads, or a multi-leg combo with overlapping strikes, traders can now design every leg of their strategy and instantly discover real opportunities that match. It's a new level of flexibility and control, previously available only to professionals.

With the new Custom Options Screener, traders can:

any strategy they imagine, no matter how simple or complex.the entire options market for matching trade setups.all potential trades using key metrics like return, delta, breakeven, and probability of profit.

Giving Retail Traders Full Control Over Strategy Design

The new Custom Options Screener tool was built to empower advanced users who want more control than what prebuilt scanners allow. Traders can compose any structure with up to five legs (including stock legs), adjusting buy/sell direction, quantity, and option type for each leg.

The Custom Options Screener isn't just flexible, it's built to give serious traders an edge and allow them to find trades they can't find any other way. As a reminder for every option trader out there, key features of this platform include:



Full support for multi-leg strategies , with up to 4 option legs and 1 stock leg

Access to hundreds of data points for options and stocks , including Greeks, IV rank, open interest, fundamental ratios, technical indicators, and unusual activity.

Built-in scenario engine to test how your strategy performs under different market conditions (price moves, volatility shifts, time decay)

Analyst recommendations, earnings dates, and fundamental metrics to add context to every trade

Dynamic filters per leg , including delta, premium, DTE, breakeven, and more Smart sorting and visual tools to quickly compare ROI, edge, probability of profit, and bid-ask spread

This is much more than a simple trade screener; it's a decision engine that helps investors move from idea to high-conviction trade.

Built to Help Traders Innovate

The Custom Options Screener integrates seamlessly with all other platform tools:



Save and load custom options scans

Set alerts when new trades appear

Send trades to the Trade Page or Trade Log for tracking Export for further analysis

Here are just a few examples of things users can do with it:



Combine a bull put spread with a long call to build a low-cost upside bet

Customize covered calls with fewer or more than 100 shares.

Scan for reverse iron condors on high-IV earnings plays

Layer in a stock leg to partially hedge or double down on conviction

Build asymmetric hedges with tight downside protection and unlimited upside

Run a full-market scan for any of the above, sorted by edge, probability of profit, or expected return Build real arbitrage opportunities

About Option Samurai

Option Samurai is a fintech startup dedicated to making the options market more accessible to individual investors. Its flagship platform provides complete and customizable data tools for self-directed options traders and helps users find, track, and optimize trading opportunities.

Users can learn more at:

Tags: Finance , New , Stocks