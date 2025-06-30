The Rise Of Direct Mutual Fund Plans Among Young Investors
This is the easiest possible process for investment :Log directly into the portal of a trusted AMC or download the ET Money mutual fund app Complete your know your customer (KYC) process via Aadhaar OTP and PAN. The KYC needs to be in a validated status. Check out the details of the funds you want to invest in and align with your financial goals. Check for the minimum amount you can invest and the mode of investment. Start an SIP or lump-sum investment depending on the available funds and your investment strategy.
Before you start, use the ET Money mutual fund app to understand the goal-based planning, tracking and comparing.Benefits of Direct Mutual Fund Plans
With zero commissions, it is definitely a preferred choice if you want a lower expense ratio. Also, you have the full visual of the fund performance, projected performance, aims, the absolute returns and even when they have not performed well. This access and transparency help you to make a well-informed decision as to how and when to allocate respective funds and curate a balanced portfolio.
Challenges and Misconceptions
Direct plans have their challenges. If you are a beginner and going for the direct plan, be prepared to be overwhelmed. More so because you have to do your research and understand the complex world of finance. However, with time and patience, these challenges can be overcome, and it is truly a misconception that it is only meant for seasoned investors and not beginners.
Conclusion
The rise of investment in direct plans forecasts a major shift in young investors' minds. They are more open to embracing e-platforms and online tools that offer better autonomy, better returns and digital convenience. They are ready to take charge of their financial future, powered by reliable mutual fund apps like ET Money.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment