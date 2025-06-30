The Rise Of Direct Mutual Fund Plans Among Young Investors

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) How to get started with Direct Mutual Fund plans?

This is the easiest possible process for investment :

Log directly into the portal of a trusted AMC or download the ET Money mutual fund appComplete your know your customer (KYC) process via Aadhaar OTP and PAN. The KYC needs to be in a validated status.Check out the details of the funds you want to invest in and align with your financial goals. Check for the minimum amount you can invest and the mode of investment.Start an SIP or lump-sum investment depending on the available funds and your investment strategy.

Before you start, use the ET Money mutual fund app to understand the goal-based planning, tracking and comparing.

With zero commissions, it is definitely a preferred choice if you want a lower expense ratio. Also, you have the full visual of the fund performance, projected performance, aims, the absolute returns and even when they have not performed well. This access and transparency help you to make a well-informed decision as to how and when to allocate respective funds and curate a balanced portfolio.

Challenges and Misconceptions

Direct plans have their challenges. If you are a beginner and going for the direct plan, be prepared to be overwhelmed. More so because you have to do your research and understand the complex world of finance. However, with time and patience, these challenges can be overcome, and it is truly a misconception that it is only meant for seasoned investors and not beginners.

Conclusion

The rise of investment in direct plans forecasts a major shift in young investors' minds. They are more open to embracing e-platforms and online tools that offer better autonomy, better returns and digital convenience. They are ready to take charge of their financial future, powered by reliable mutual fund apps like ET Money.