India Sets Firm Boundaries in US Trade Talks
(MENAFN) Agriculture and dairy sectors represent “very big red lines” in the ongoing trade negotiations with the United States, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated in an interview with a news agency on Monday.
India and the US are currently involved in urgent trade discussions, working against a deadline of July 9 set by President Donald Trump.
If the two sides fail to finalize an agreement by that date, mutual tariffs are expected to be enforced.
Sitharaman emphasized the sensitivity surrounding these two sectors, saying, “Agriculture and dairy have been among very big red lines, where a high degree of caution has been exercised.”
She firmly added, “There’s no way we could do anything that would weaken our agriculture, our farmers’ positions.”
Her remarks highlight India’s strong commitment to safeguarding its rural economy and agricultural stakeholders from any potential negative impact of international trade deals.
While showing optimism for a “big and beautiful” trade pact — echoing Trump’s characteristic phrasing — the finance minister also hinted that India may push for improved access to US markets and potentially consider equivalent openings for American goods in return.
During the conversation, Sitharaman also discussed the evolving nature of global trade discussions, noting the increasing inclusion of matters like environmental standards, sustainability efforts, carbon levies, public-sector procurement, gender-related topics, and workforce issues.
These subjects, she pointed out, were not part of traditional trade dialogues. India, she added, is thoroughly reviewing its stance on each of these elements in line with its role as a developing economy with distinct domestic needs.
