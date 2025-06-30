Ball Park® Buns Rolls Out New Butter Buns, Perfect For Summer Grilling And Every Day In Between
Ball Park® Butter Buns are made with the same soft but sturdy texture that consumers expect from Ball Park®, with an added layer of rich, buttery taste in every bite. Designed to hold up to juicy burgers, loaded hot dogs, or whatever bold creation the grill inspires, they're the perfect choice for families looking to upgrade their favorite meals. Whether you're hosting the neighborhood barbecue or planning an easy weeknight dinner, these buns are your All-American go-to for flavor, strength, and versatility. Ball Park® Butter Buns bring joyful flavor that always steps up to the plate.
Product Overview:
-
Ball Park® Butter Hamburger Buns: Soft and golden with a rich, buttery flavor that enhances burgers, new Ball Park® Butter Hamburger Buns are perfect for those craving a little extra flavor in every bite.
Ball Park® Butter Hot Dog Buns: Classic shape, buttery taste, and strong enough to hold all your favorite toppings, Ball Park® Butter Hot Dog Buns are ideal for leveling up your hot dog game with a touch of buttery goodness.
Ball Park® Butter Buns are now available in hot dog and hamburger varieties at retailers nationwide! For more information, visit BallParkBuns or follow @BallParkBuns on Instagram , Facebook , and X .
About Bimbo Bakeries USA
Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operate 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 12,500 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 35 countries.
SOURCE Bimbo Bakeries USA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment