Ball Park® Buns Rolls Out New Butter Buns, Perfect For Summer Grilling And Every Day In Between

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Ball Park is all about helping families celebrate the everyday moments: from casual hangouts to summer grilling rituals," said Taylor Burgess, Brand Manager for Ball ParkBuns. "With our new Butter Buns, we're bringing a crave-worthy buttery flavor to the buns people already know and love, making every meal feel just a little more special."

Ball Park® Butter Buns are made with the same soft but sturdy texture that consumers expect from Ball Park®, with an added layer of rich, buttery taste in every bite. Designed to hold up to juicy burgers, loaded hot dogs, or whatever bold creation the grill inspires, they're the perfect choice for families looking to upgrade their favorite meals. Whether you're hosting the neighborhood barbecue or planning an easy weeknight dinner, these buns are your All-American go-to for flavor, strength, and versatility. Ball Park® Butter Buns bring joyful flavor that always steps up to the plate.

Ball Park® Butter Hamburger Buns: Soft and golden with a rich, buttery flavor that enhances burgers, new Ball Park® Butter Hamburger Buns are perfect for those craving a little extra flavor in every bite. Ball Park® Butter Hot Dog Buns: Classic shape, buttery taste, and strong enough to hold all your favorite toppings, Ball Park® Butter Hot Dog Buns are ideal for leveling up your hot dog game with a touch of buttery goodness.

Ball Park® Butter Buns are now available in hot dog and hamburger varieties at retailers nationwide! For more information, visit BallParkBuns or follow @BallParkBuns on Instagram , Facebook , and X .

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operate 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 12,500 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 35 countries.

