Germany Seeks Israeli Model for Cybersecurity Defense
(MENAFN) Germany should consider Israel as an example for combating digital dangers, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt stated on Sunday, proposing the establishment of a “cyber dome.”
His remarks came following a visit to Israel on Saturday, which occurred shortly after the end of the nation's 12-day armed confrontation with Iran.
In an interview with a German newspaper, Dobrindt commended Israel’s civil defense systems and advocated for Germany to emulate similar strategies to confront modern digital threats.
“We will work closely with Israel on this. Germany needs a cyber dome – a powerful, digital shield against espionage, sabotage, and to protect critical infrastructure such as energy and communications companies,” he declared.
Though Dobrindt did not offer detailed plans, his reference to a “cyber dome” seemed to allude to Israel’s Iron Dome system, which is designed to intercept and destroy short-range missiles.
Earlier this June, Germany’s Federal Crime Office (BKA) disclosed unprecedented levels of cybercrime for 2024, citing more than 131,000 incidents.
The office specifically accused pro-Russian and anti-Israeli hacker collectives of escalating denial-of-service attacks against governmental institutions and private sector enterprises.
The newly formed German administration, in office since May, has shown firm support for Israel during its latest standoff with Iran.
Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that West Jerusalem was performing “dirty work for us” by carrying out assaults to halt Tehran’s progress toward nuclear armament.
