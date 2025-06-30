Katara Opens 'Echoes Of Earth' Exhibition By Mozambican Artist

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: General Manager of the Cultural Village Foundation, Katara Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Sulaiti yesterday, June 29, 2025, inaugurated the“Echoes of Earth” exhibition by Mozambican artist Sebastião Coana in Building 47, Katara.



The event was attended by a number of ambassadors, media representatives, and those interested in cultural and artistic affairs.

The exhibition was organized in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Mozambique in Qatar, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Mozambique's independence and 31 years of diplomatic relations with Qatar.

The exhibition features 18 artworks varying in content and style, embodying the deep connection between humanity and nature.

This visual expression reflects Katara's mission to foster cultural dialogue, encourage arts, and embrace the experiences of different peoples.

The exhibition is part of Katara's efforts to celebrate cultural diversity and its role in building bridges of communication through the arts.

It also serves as a celebration of Mozambique's Independence Day, reflecting Katara's commitment to providing creative platforms for artists from around the world.

The General Manager also unveiled a vibrant mural titled“Touches of Culture: A Celebration of Unity.” This artwork adorns Building 43, measuring 7 meters wide and 3 meters high.

The mural is a visual embodiment that reflects Katara's unique architectural character and distinctive aesthetics.

In the mural, artist Coana blended symbolic and abstract elements, incorporating musical instruments, rhythmic patterns, and silhouettes inspired by Qatari architecture.

He used bold colours and captivating details suitable for digital media, encouraging visitors to interact by taking and sharing photos, thereby promoting Katara's image globally.

The exhibition will continue until July 12, 2025, and is open to visitors from 10am to 10pm in Building 47, Hall 1 at Katara.