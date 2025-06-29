Meet UAE's Top 3 Public High School Students Praised By Sheikh Mohammed

Mouza, Mohannad, and Mohra-three standout UAE students-were personally named in a tweet by none other than Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid , in recognition of their achievement as the top public high school performers in the country.

“They deserve to have their names mentioned... because we are proud of them," wrote Sheikh Mohammed who is also UAE Vice President and Prime Minister.

Following the announcement of their outstanding academic results, the top students expressed gratitude to the UAE's leadership and shared their aspirations as they prepare to embark on the next chapter of their academic journey.

Consistency is key

For Mouza Saif Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mehrezi, the top scorer in the Elite Stream, consistency in studying is key to success.

She advised students aiming for similar success to set a clear schedule from the very start of the academic year, review lessons consistently after school, and avoid leaving assignments and studies until the last minute.

In comments published by local media, Mouza, who graduated from Al Dhahra School in Dubai-Hatta, expressed her happiness on receiving letters of praise for her academic achievement, especially Sheikh Mohammed's tweet.

Underscoring families' role in helping students aim high and study harder to get high scores, Mouza told Al Bayan newspaper that her family's support was a decisive factor in her path to excellence.

“The confidence my parents gave me, their constant follow-up, and their emotional support during stressful times were all essential reasons behind every achievement I've made,” she said.

Looking ahead, Mouza said she plans to study artificial intelligence to gain the skills necessary to contribute to UAE's digital future.

From her point of view, AI is no longer a technical option but a necessity to achieve sustainable development, and improve the quality of life.“As a young generation, we must be part of this scientific revolution - not mere spectators,” she stressed.

Doctor to be

Mohannad Hani Nabawi Mohammed, the top public high school scorer in the Advanced Stream is now ready to achieve his dream to study medicine.

The Egyptian student, who graduated from Al Falah School in Abu Dhabi, expressed his deep gratitude to his parents for their support especially in the final year.

He also extended his thanks to the UAE leadership for providing both Emirati and resident students with an outstanding nurturing environment for learning and advanced infrastructure and services.

Mohannad said he consistently kept up with his lessons and organised his time well, stressing the importance of academic commitment.

'Exams were difficult'

It has been Mohra Abdullah Mohammed Al-Hamar Al Ali's dream since childhood to be a top scorer. With dedication and hard work, she became UAE's top public high school scorer in the General Stream.

The graduate from Al Dhait Secondary School for Girls in Ras Al Khaimah said the achievement is the culmination of a school year that was "full of challenges and continuous work".

"Thank God. I felt overwhelming joy and great happiness because my efforts were not in vain. The exams were difficult and full of challenges, but I managed to overcome them and achieve my dream," she said.

Mohra spoke of how her achievement brought great joy to her parents since she is the fourth among her siblings and the first in the family to be a top scorer nationwide.

Mohra excelled in her studies and now aims to take Ecology as her major in college.

Thanking her teachers and the school administration for their constant support, she said: "I look forward to more excellence and achievements in the future.”