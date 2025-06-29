403
Kenya Protest Death Toll Rises
(MENAFN) Widespread unrest throughout Kenya has resulted in no fewer than 16 deaths and around 400 individuals sustaining injuries, according to Amnesty International Kenya on Thursday.
In a formal declaration, Amnesty International stated it had obtained allegations suggesting that certain law enforcement personnel were urging the relatives of the deceased to skip "postmortem examinations" and immediately carry out "burials."
The civil liberties group called on affected families to preserve medical documentation, firmly demand an "independent postmortem," and not proceed with "burial without clear answers."
Masses of Kenyans flooded the streets on Wednesday to commemorate the one-year mark of the powerful demonstrations against the Finance Bill that occurred on June 25, 2024.
Those protests escalated to the breaching of the parliament compound, deadly police gunfire, and more than 60 lives lost.
President William Ruto's leadership came under severe criticism for its response to the 2024 upheaval, which also led to extensive destruction of property.
Eventually, the authorities acknowledged that both fatalities and disappearances were tied to the turmoil.
In response, Ruto dismissed nearly his full Cabinet in July, keeping only "Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi" and vowing to establish a "broad-based government."
Fueled by public frustration over soaring costs of living and contentious tax measures introduced by Ruto, protests in cities like Nairobi, Kisumu, and Mombasa proved especially fierce.
