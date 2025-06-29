403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Accuses Trump of Insulting Country's Leadership
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has sharply criticized U.S. President Donald Trump, accusing him of insulting the country's leadership and jeopardizing any path back to nuclear talks.
In a strongly worded statement released Saturday, Araghchi said that for talks to be possible, Trump must “put aside the disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and stop hurting his millions of heartfelt followers.”
He emphasized that Tehran would not tolerate threats or inflammatory rhetoric. “If illusions lead to worse mistakes, Iran will not hesitate to unveil its real capabilities, which will certainly end any delusion about the power of Iran,” he warned. Araghchi also referred to Iran’s recent confrontation with Israel, claiming the Israeli government “had NO CHOICE but to RUN to ‘Daddy’ to avoid being flattened by our missiles.”
The comments followed Trump’s explosive claim that he had “saved [Khamenei] from a very ugly and ignominious death,” and his accusation that the Iranian leader had “blatantly and foolishly” misrepresented Iran’s military performance against Israel. Trump further cautioned that he would “absolutely” order another bombing campaign if he determined that Tehran was moving forward with a nuclear weapons program.
This exchange comes on the heels of a 12-day military confrontation that erupted on June 13 when Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iranian nuclear installations and senior military officials, prompting immediate and forceful retaliation from Tehran.
The United States entered the conflict on June 22, dispatching strategic bombers to target major Iranian nuclear facilities. While Trump declared that those sites were “completely obliterated,” several reports from media and other outlets have challenged the extent of the damage.
Although a ceasefire has since taken hold, Iran remains firm in its refusal to resume negotiations under current U.S. conditions. The principal deadlock centers on Washington’s demand for a total halt to uranium enrichment—something Iran categorically rejects.
Tehran insists its nuclear program serves only peaceful, civilian energy needs and denies any intent to build nuclear weapons.
In a strongly worded statement released Saturday, Araghchi said that for talks to be possible, Trump must “put aside the disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and stop hurting his millions of heartfelt followers.”
He emphasized that Tehran would not tolerate threats or inflammatory rhetoric. “If illusions lead to worse mistakes, Iran will not hesitate to unveil its real capabilities, which will certainly end any delusion about the power of Iran,” he warned. Araghchi also referred to Iran’s recent confrontation with Israel, claiming the Israeli government “had NO CHOICE but to RUN to ‘Daddy’ to avoid being flattened by our missiles.”
The comments followed Trump’s explosive claim that he had “saved [Khamenei] from a very ugly and ignominious death,” and his accusation that the Iranian leader had “blatantly and foolishly” misrepresented Iran’s military performance against Israel. Trump further cautioned that he would “absolutely” order another bombing campaign if he determined that Tehran was moving forward with a nuclear weapons program.
This exchange comes on the heels of a 12-day military confrontation that erupted on June 13 when Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iranian nuclear installations and senior military officials, prompting immediate and forceful retaliation from Tehran.
The United States entered the conflict on June 22, dispatching strategic bombers to target major Iranian nuclear facilities. While Trump declared that those sites were “completely obliterated,” several reports from media and other outlets have challenged the extent of the damage.
Although a ceasefire has since taken hold, Iran remains firm in its refusal to resume negotiations under current U.S. conditions. The principal deadlock centers on Washington’s demand for a total halt to uranium enrichment—something Iran categorically rejects.
Tehran insists its nuclear program serves only peaceful, civilian energy needs and denies any intent to build nuclear weapons.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment