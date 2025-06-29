403
Trump Threatens Another Strike on Iran Over Nuclear Activity
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump stated Friday that he would not hesitate to authorize another military strike on Iran should the regime escalate its nuclear program.
"Without a question. Absolutely," Trump declared during a press briefing at the White House, firmly signaling his administration’s readiness to respond with force if Tehran advances its atomic ambitions.
The president also confirmed that the White House has abandoned earlier discussions about lifting some economic sanctions on Iran—talks that had been floated as a way to reopen diplomatic channels. The decision marks a hardening of U.S. policy amid ongoing tensions in the region.
Later in the day, the U.S. Senate rejected a resolution that sought to curtail the president’s unilateral authority to initiate military action against Iran without prior approval from Congress. The vote reinforces Trump’s wide latitude in shaping the U.S. response to potential Iranian provocations, despite growing concerns among lawmakers about the risks of escalating conflict.
