403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Launches World's First Ammonia-Powered Vessel Maiden Voyage
(MENAFN) China has successfully launched the maiden voyage of the world’s first vessel powered solely by ammonia, marking a significant milestone in clean energy shipping, a media outlet reported Saturday.
Constructed in China and tested in Anhui province, the demonstration ship—named “Anhui”—features a 200-kilowatt high-speed gas internal combustion generator. It’s also equipped with two 100-kilowatt propulsion motors and a twin-screw propulsion system, according to the media outlet.
The vessel is designed to transport up to 50 tons of cargo and operates at a standard cruising speed of 10 knots.
Ammonia is gaining traction as a marine fuel due to its high energy density and cleaner emissions profile. When fully burned, it produces only nitrogen and water, making it a promising candidate for decarbonizing maritime transport, the media outlet noted.
However, ammonia as a fuel still presents technical hurdles—including ignition difficulties and challenges in maintaining stable combustion.
The media outlet reported: “The maiden voyage achieved stable combustion of pure ammonia fuel, nearly zero carbon dioxide emissions, and effective control of nitrogen oxides.”
Constructed in China and tested in Anhui province, the demonstration ship—named “Anhui”—features a 200-kilowatt high-speed gas internal combustion generator. It’s also equipped with two 100-kilowatt propulsion motors and a twin-screw propulsion system, according to the media outlet.
The vessel is designed to transport up to 50 tons of cargo and operates at a standard cruising speed of 10 knots.
Ammonia is gaining traction as a marine fuel due to its high energy density and cleaner emissions profile. When fully burned, it produces only nitrogen and water, making it a promising candidate for decarbonizing maritime transport, the media outlet noted.
However, ammonia as a fuel still presents technical hurdles—including ignition difficulties and challenges in maintaining stable combustion.
The media outlet reported: “The maiden voyage achieved stable combustion of pure ammonia fuel, nearly zero carbon dioxide emissions, and effective control of nitrogen oxides.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment