Trump hangs probable Iran sanctions relief
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has stopped efforts to potentially lift sanctions on Iran, responding to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s declaration of victory over Israel and the US following recent military clashes. The conflict began when Israel targeted Iranian commanders and nuclear sites, escalating to US strikes on Iran’s fortified nuclear facilities, including the Fordow site.
Posting on Truth Social, Trump condemned Khamenei’s claim as false and said he reversed his sanction relief plans after hearing the statement, which he described as filled with “anger, hatred, and disgust.” Trump, who had supported Israel’s campaign, also revealed he knew Khamenei’s exact location during the conflict but chose not to authorize a strike, claiming he had saved him from death and blocked a major Israeli attack that could have caused heavy Iranian casualties.
Khamenei had claimed Iran’s retaliatory strikes had severely damaged Israel, prompting US intervention. Israel insists its airstrikes aimed to stop Iran’s nuclear weapons ambitions, which Tehran denies, maintaining its nuclear program is peaceful. The Trump administration has maintained tough sanctions as part of its “maximum pressure” policy since withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal, warning nations against buying Iranian oil.
Moscow condemned the US and Israeli attacks as illegal but welcomed the ceasefire brokered by the US, hoping it will hold.
