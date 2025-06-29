Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Confirms Peaceful Intentions for Nuclear Program

2025-06-29 05:27:46
(MENAFN) Iran has reiterated that it has no intention of acquiring nuclear weaponry, while maintaining its entitlement to refine uranium for non-military objectives.

This assertion was made by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei during an interview with a news agency on Saturday.

He sharply criticized the latest strikes by Israel and the United States on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, labeling them as reckless and unjustified.

Baghaei rejected allegations from Israel suggesting that Tehran had been covertly working on nuclear armaments, which were used to rationalize the military actions.

He pointed out that documentation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) supports Iran’s stance, reinforcing that its nuclear efforts are not directed toward weaponization.

“I think Iran has made it clear for the past two or three decades that it is not seeking nuclear weapons,” Baghaei emphasized.

“There has never been weapons-grade enrichment in Iran. Please, you can go through the reports by the IAEA and show me one single clue or evidence of Iran’s nuclear program deviating from peaceful purposes.”

Reiterating Iran’s consistent message, Baghaei asserted that “it is a matter of fact that Iran’s nuclear program remains totally peaceful.”

The spokesman also pointed to earlier statements by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, who declared that the agency has uncovered no proof of “a systematic effort” by Iran to pursue nuclear arms development.

