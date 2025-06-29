403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye-Kuwait, Germany-Jordan Truck Corridors Kick Off in Istanbul
(MENAFN) The Türkiye-Kuwait and Germany-Jordan truck transport system officially kicked off Friday during the “Global Transportation Corridors Forum” in Istanbul, signaling a breakthrough in regional trade connectivity.
Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu announced that Türkiye will monitor trucks traveling from its territory by road, marking the initial phase of the Development Road Initiative. This route will extend through Iraq and Kuwait before reaching Jordan.
The Development Road is a major trade infrastructure project designed to connect Iraq and Türkiye via integrated railways, highways, ports, and urban centers. Spanning 745 miles (1,200 kilometers), the network will link the forthcoming Great Faw Port—the largest in the Middle East—to the broader transport system.
This new corridor, often dubbed the Iraqi Silk Road, offers a strategic alternative to the Suez Canal, aiming to accelerate and streamline regional trade flows.
Uraloglu stressed Türkiye’s commitment: “This is a trial run for the Development Road. We are undertaking the initial project to keep the corridors active. We will track the trucks leaving Türkiye.”
Nasser Al Asadi, senior advisor to the Iraqi prime minister on transportation, expressed strong support: “We support the Development Road in its entirety and congratulate Türkiye. This is the first step, and we are looking forward to the next steps.”
Tatiana Molcean, executive secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), praised the forum’s achievements, stating that the initiative aims to eliminate borders and transform them into connections.
Umberto de Pretto, secretary general of the International Road Transport Union (IRU), underscored the system’s importance for Iraq, explaining that this infrastructure will enable Iraqi products to access global markets more swiftly and securely.
This development revives the Iraq transit route, closed since 2003 due to conflict, reopening transit transport. On June 25, three trucks carrying German cargo departed for Kuwait—the first direct shipment in 22 years.
Similarly, with Syria’s transit routes blocked since 2011, direct land transport to Jordan was impossible until now. A German truck is scheduled to deliver goods to Jordan via Türkiye-Iraq routes on June 27, marking the first direct land shipment in 14 years.
Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu announced that Türkiye will monitor trucks traveling from its territory by road, marking the initial phase of the Development Road Initiative. This route will extend through Iraq and Kuwait before reaching Jordan.
The Development Road is a major trade infrastructure project designed to connect Iraq and Türkiye via integrated railways, highways, ports, and urban centers. Spanning 745 miles (1,200 kilometers), the network will link the forthcoming Great Faw Port—the largest in the Middle East—to the broader transport system.
This new corridor, often dubbed the Iraqi Silk Road, offers a strategic alternative to the Suez Canal, aiming to accelerate and streamline regional trade flows.
Uraloglu stressed Türkiye’s commitment: “This is a trial run for the Development Road. We are undertaking the initial project to keep the corridors active. We will track the trucks leaving Türkiye.”
Nasser Al Asadi, senior advisor to the Iraqi prime minister on transportation, expressed strong support: “We support the Development Road in its entirety and congratulate Türkiye. This is the first step, and we are looking forward to the next steps.”
Tatiana Molcean, executive secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), praised the forum’s achievements, stating that the initiative aims to eliminate borders and transform them into connections.
Umberto de Pretto, secretary general of the International Road Transport Union (IRU), underscored the system’s importance for Iraq, explaining that this infrastructure will enable Iraqi products to access global markets more swiftly and securely.
This development revives the Iraq transit route, closed since 2003 due to conflict, reopening transit transport. On June 25, three trucks carrying German cargo departed for Kuwait—the first direct shipment in 22 years.
Similarly, with Syria’s transit routes blocked since 2011, direct land transport to Jordan was impossible until now. A German truck is scheduled to deliver goods to Jordan via Türkiye-Iraq routes on June 27, marking the first direct land shipment in 14 years.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment