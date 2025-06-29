Cause Of Shefali Jariwala's Sudden Death Unknown Friends And Family In Shock

Indian actress Shefali Jariwala, who shot to fame with the 90s music video Kaanta Laga, has passed away at the age of 42. The sudden demise of the actress has left her family, friends,colleagues, and fans in deep shock.

She was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai on June 27, 2025, where she was declared dead upon arrival. Initial reports suggested that she may have suffered a cardiac arrest.

Recommended For You Dubai Metro: Full list of updated vs old station names Saudi Arabia announces 30-day grace period for expired visit visa holders Dubai: 5 men on trial for killing Indian businessman during robbery

On June 28, ANI reported that her postmortem had been completed, but the doctors have reserved their opinion. The cause of death is still not clear, said the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Mumbai Police had earlier said, "Her body was found at her residence in the Andheri area. Mumbai Police received information about this at 1 am. Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem. The cause of death is not yet clear."

Indian TV industry in shock

Ever since the news broke out, her friends in the industry have extended condolences to the family and mourned her untimely demise. Many even arrived at the Cooper Hospital, where the mortal remains of Shefali were sent for post-mortem.

Jariwala's death was also confirmed by the All Indian Cine Workers Association, which expressed its sorrow on the social media platform X.

The association wrote, "Shefali Jariwala is no longer with us. Gone too soon at just 42 due to a sudden heart attack. It's hard to believe she's gone. May her soul rest in peace, and may God give strength to her family during this heartbreaking time."

Director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, makers of the music video Kaanta Laga, said that the news has left them completely "heartbroken."

"We are completely heartbroken. We found out about it last night... It's almost like an unbelievable kind of scenario," Rao said while speaking to ANI.

"We started our journey together. Radhika and I were driving on Linking Road in Bandra, and we were passing through a forest. We saw this young girl hugging her mother while crossing on a scooter. As we were driving by, Radhika thought she was very special. So we stopped and asked her if she would come to our office. And the journey started from there," Sapru said.

Television personality Tehseen Poonawalla, who appeared alongside Jariwala on Bigg Boss 13 in 2019, expressed his disbelief, writing, "Absolutely stunned to hear my friend Shefali Jariwala is no more. I last met her at a party. Life is so short. She was in #BiggBoss13 with me. Incredible how #SiddhartShukla and now she from my season are no more. Sending love and healing to her loved ones! Om Shanti."

Actor Aly Goni, who was a participant in Bigg Boss 14, also took to social media to mourn her loss. "Shocked and saddened to hear about Shefali Jariwala's sudden demise. Life is so unpredictable. Rest in peace," he posted.

Who was Shefali Jariwala?

Shefali became a nationwide sensation with the 2002 remix Kaanta Laga. The video's success made her instantly recognizable and popular for her energetic performance. She later appeared in more remixes, including Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar.

Jariwala also made her mark in Bollywood with brief roles in films like 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' (2004), starring alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

She also gained significant television recognition, participating in shows such as Bigg Boss 13 in 2019 and Nach Baliye seasons 5 and 7, where she participated alongside her husband, actor Parag Tyagi.

Beyond her career in entertainment, Jariwala was a passionate advocate for mental health awareness and women's empowerment.