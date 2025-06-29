Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Set to Notify Countries of New Tariff Rates Soon

2025-06-29 04:05:25
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump announced Friday that within the next week and a half, the United States will issue formal letters to various countries detailing the tariff rates they must pay to conduct business with the US.

"At a certain point, over the next week and a half or so, or maybe before, we're going to send out a letter; we talked to many of the countries, and we're just going to tell them what they have to pay to do business in the United States," Trump told reporters at the White House.

He also revealed that trade negotiations are underway with multiple countries, including India.
Regarding the looming July 9 trade deadline, Trump clarified that the date is flexible.

"We can do whatever we want. We could extend it. We could make it shorter. I'd like to make it shorter. I'd like to just send letters out to everybody: 'Congratulations. You're paying 25%'," he said.

The president reiterated that the US has collected $88 billion in tariffs to date.

