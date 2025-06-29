403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Set to Notify Countries of New Tariff Rates Soon
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump announced Friday that within the next week and a half, the United States will issue formal letters to various countries detailing the tariff rates they must pay to conduct business with the US.
"At a certain point, over the next week and a half or so, or maybe before, we're going to send out a letter; we talked to many of the countries, and we're just going to tell them what they have to pay to do business in the United States," Trump told reporters at the White House.
He also revealed that trade negotiations are underway with multiple countries, including India.
Regarding the looming July 9 trade deadline, Trump clarified that the date is flexible.
"We can do whatever we want. We could extend it. We could make it shorter. I'd like to make it shorter. I'd like to just send letters out to everybody: 'Congratulations. You're paying 25%'," he said.
The president reiterated that the US has collected $88 billion in tariffs to date.
"At a certain point, over the next week and a half or so, or maybe before, we're going to send out a letter; we talked to many of the countries, and we're just going to tell them what they have to pay to do business in the United States," Trump told reporters at the White House.
He also revealed that trade negotiations are underway with multiple countries, including India.
Regarding the looming July 9 trade deadline, Trump clarified that the date is flexible.
"We can do whatever we want. We could extend it. We could make it shorter. I'd like to make it shorter. I'd like to just send letters out to everybody: 'Congratulations. You're paying 25%'," he said.
The president reiterated that the US has collected $88 billion in tariffs to date.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment