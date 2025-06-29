403
FINDI Appoints Randeep Singh as Group Chief Human Resources Officer (Group CHRO) as the company readies for an Indian IPO
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) New Delhi, India – June 26, 2025: FINDI, one of India’s leading fintech and financial access infrastructure companies, has announced the appointment of Randeep Singh as its new Group Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective immediately. Randeep brings over 23 years of cross-sector experience spanning global markets, and joins FINDI at a critical juncture as the company builds for national expansion and institutional scale, and readies for an IPO in the coming quarters.
FINDI Ltd (ASX: FND) through its majority owned India subsidy Transaction Solutions International (India) Pvt Ltd (TSI), recently announced its plans for an IPO, partnering with Rothschild & Co (exclusive financial advisor), Ambit Pvt Ltd (BRLM) and DAM Capital (BRLM and Left lead). It also recently acquired Tata Communications’ White Label ATM business (Indicash, rebranded to FindiATM) and BANKIT (a major player in digital payment space, rebranded to FindiBANKIT) and operates across Brown Label ATMs, White Label ATMs, Merchant Based Payment Solutions, and Unified Banking Centres in partnership with banks. FINDI also boasts 1000+ employees nationwide across all three verticals.
Randeep brings a rare blend of people's insight and technology fluency to the table. His leadership track spans companies like PwC, Macquarie, Essar, and Reliance Retail, where he has driven HR transformation across India, US, Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.
In addition, he has also co-founded and scaled HONO, an HR technology company across 10 countries and designed high-performance teams built for agility, resilience, and scale.
As Group CHRO of FINDI, he will oversee the people function across FindiATM, TSI, FindiBANKIT, and Unified Banking Centres, anchoring the talent and culture strategy for the next phase of growth, through the IPO and beyond.
Deepak Verma, Managing Director and CEO, FINDI, said: “At FINDI, we believe that our people are the foundation of every milestone we aim to achieve. As we build systems of financial access that are not just efficient, but human, we need leadership that can bridge scale with soul. Randeep’s deep expertise in HR tech, operational rigor, and global growth makes him the right person to lead our people charter forward. His arrival marks a new chapter for our internal culture - one rooted in trust, empowerment, and sustained excellence.”
Randeep Singh, Group Chief Human Resources Officer (Group CHRO), FINDI, added: “I’m delighted to join FINDI at such a defining moment in its journey. I’ve spent my career at the intersection of people, technology, and transformation, and I see FINDI as a place where all three converge meaningfully. My focus will be on building a people ecosystem that is future-ready, tech-empowered, and grounded in strong human values. Together, we will cultivate a culture where every individual contributes with pride, grows with purpose, and delivers with impact.”
Randeep will operate out of FINDI’s corporate headquarters in New Delhi and work closely with the leadership team across all business units.
About FINDI
A majority-owned subsidiary of the Australian listed entity FINDI (ASX: FND), FINDI financially empowers the underbanked and the underserved through its pan-India network of 200,000+ service locations (across merchant-based payment points and ATMs) that provide access to cash and payment services. With Trust, Accessibility, and Technology at its core, FINDI brings financial inclusion to Indians without access to digital services in collaboration with 12 major Indian banks and numerous BFSI and NBFC partners.
For more information, visit
