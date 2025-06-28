403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
France criticizes Israeli attack on Iranian jail
(MENAFN) France has strongly criticized Israel for an airstrike on Tehran’s Evin Prison, accusing it of putting French citizens’ lives at risk. Iranian officials reported that the attack caused damage to parts of the prison, with social media footage showing the front entrance targeted.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot called the strike “unacceptable” in a statement on X, highlighting the danger it posed to French nationals Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, who were detained in Iran in 2022 on espionage charges they deny. Kohler’s sister, Noemie, condemned the strike as “irresponsible” and said it endangered the lives of prisoners.
Barrot also confirmed, after speaking with his Iranian counterpart, that both Kohler and Paris were unharmed.
French President Emmanuel Macron stated the attack was unrelated to Israel’s declared aim of stopping Iran’s nuclear ambitions. During a visit to Norway, Macron also denounced the recent US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities as illegal under international law, despite agreeing with the goal of preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
Following the US strikes, Iran retaliated by firing missiles at the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, with no reported casualties. Later, US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, though Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied any formal deal, adding that Iran would halt attacks if Israel did the same first.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot called the strike “unacceptable” in a statement on X, highlighting the danger it posed to French nationals Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, who were detained in Iran in 2022 on espionage charges they deny. Kohler’s sister, Noemie, condemned the strike as “irresponsible” and said it endangered the lives of prisoners.
Barrot also confirmed, after speaking with his Iranian counterpart, that both Kohler and Paris were unharmed.
French President Emmanuel Macron stated the attack was unrelated to Israel’s declared aim of stopping Iran’s nuclear ambitions. During a visit to Norway, Macron also denounced the recent US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities as illegal under international law, despite agreeing with the goal of preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
Following the US strikes, Iran retaliated by firing missiles at the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, with no reported casualties. Later, US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, though Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied any formal deal, adding that Iran would halt attacks if Israel did the same first.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment