EB-1 Visa: What Is The 'Einstein Visa' That Agents Are 'Guaranteeing'? Eligibility, Categories - All You Need To Know
|Extraordinary Ability
|Applicant must be able to demonstrate extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics through sustained national or international acclaim
|
Evidence of one-time achievement such as Pulitzer, Oscar is required, or evidence of 3 of the following:
|Outstanding Professors and Researchers
|
|
Applicant needs to meet two of the following criteria:
| Certain
Multinational manager or executive
|
|Employer must be a US employer and intends to employ the person in a managerial or executive capacity.
For those applying under the Extraordinary Ability category, you need to apply yourself by filing a Form I-140, Petition for Alien Worker, states the USCIS.
For the Outstanding Professors and Researchers category, the US employer is required to fill Form I-140, Petition for Alien Worker. As part of the application process, the employer is also required to demonstrate a continuing ability to pay the offered wage such as annual report, or federal income tax returns.
For Multinational Manager or Executive, the US employer is required to file USCIS Form I-140, Petition for Alien Worker. The employer must also be able to demonstrate a continuing ability to pay the offered wage, as in the case of Outstanding Professors and Researchers.Can EB-1 visa help in acquiring green card?
Although the criteria for EB-1 visa is slightly more demanding than the H-1B visa, the program is a standard means of acquiring a green card to be a US resident.
With the tightening visa rules, the EB-1 visa provides a suitable alternative to H-1B visa for those who meet the required eligibility criteria.
