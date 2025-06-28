Ukrainian Air Defenses Shoot Down Grom-1 Missile Near Dnipro
“The explosion heard in Dnipro's suburbs is the result of our air defense at work. I'm grateful to our sky defenders for shooting down the latest Grom-1 missile bomb,” he wrote.Read also: Ukraine intercept s 22 of 23 Russian attack drones since last night
As reported by Ukrinform, the missile was launched at approximately 11:30 from Russian-occupied territory in the Zaporizhzhia region. It was fired from a tactical aircraft and flew over 100 kilometers before being intercepted outside the city.
Illustrative photo: Air Force
