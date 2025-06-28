403
Recovery Arts Project And Bigvision Announce Groundbreaking Partnership To Combat Addiction Through The Arts
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New York, NY, June 28, 2025 -- The Recovery Arts Project and Bigvision are proud to announce a transformative partnership aimed at addressing the addiction epidemic through the power of the arts. This collaboration will expand Bigvision's reach into the creative community and establish the Recovery Arts Project's presence at Bigvision's 309 Social Club in Manhattan.
The partnership comes at a critical time: overdose is now the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 49, with one person dying every seven minutes. The economic toll of addiction in the U.S. exceeds $1.5 trillion annually.
Through this alliance, the Recovery Arts Project will use Bigvision's stunning 4,000- square-foot 309 Social Club as its New York City headquarters. The space will serve as a creative hub for artists in recovery, supporting the development of theater, television, animation, and film projects.
Over the past year, the Recovery Arts Project has made significant strides- collaborating with Redwood: The Musical, partnering with the Clinton Foundation to launch the placement of naloxone in Broadway theaters, and working with organizations such as Hazelden Betty Ford, Works & Process at the Guggenheim and the Terrence McNally Foundation to commission new, recovery-positive works.
At the same time, Bigvision boldly launched the only sober social club in New York City this past March.
This distinct partnership is a major step toward integrating the healing power of the arts into addiction recovery efforts-and ultimately, saving lives.
“It's inspiring to see two fantastic organizations-Bigvision and the Recovery Arts Project-partnering to tackle this epidemic in bold, creative ways. Through storytelling, visibility, and compassion, they're removing stigma, and showing the world that recovery is not only possible, but worth celebrating.” - Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford, producer of 'The White Chip'.
"Bringing the Recovery Arts Project to Bigvision expands our mission in powerful new ways by infusing recovery with creativity and visibility. By empowering artists to reshape the narrative around addiction, we not only deepen our community's healing journey, but also inspire cultural change that reaches far beyond our walls." - Hila Reichman, Executive Director, Bigvision
“The Terrence McNally Foundation is especially proud to partner with an organization so deeply committed to changing the narrative around addiction. As we continue to lose someone every seven minutes to this epidemic, it's more urgent than ever to remove stigma, normalize getting help, and remind people-especially artists-that Recovery is not only possible, but powerful. We're excited to be joining forces with the Recovery Arts Project, Provincetown theater and the Works & Process at the Guggenheim to tackle this crisis in new ways, with compassion, creativity, and a shared belief in second acts.“ - Santino DeAngelo, Executive Director, Terrence McNally Foundation.
“Bigvision is one of the most innovative recovery organizations I know, it's an honor to get to join them, Already we took our first Terrence McNally Recovery commissioned playwrights Craig Lucas and Jake Brasch there to start dreaming about what work can be created at 309 Social Club. 4000 square feet in Manhattan goes a long way to saving lives.” - Sean Daniels, Executive Director, Recovery Arts Project
The White Chip by Sean Daniels is currently in rehearsal in London for a July 11 th opening
To learn more about the Terrence McNally Foundation:
Press Contact:
Sean Daniels: 5106848071
Hila Reichman: 9172970458
The White Chip by Sean Daniels is currently in rehearsal in London for a July 11 th opening
To learn more about the Terrence McNally Foundation:
Press Contact:
Sean Daniels: 5106848071
Hila Reichman: 9172970458
