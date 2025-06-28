JCC Discusses Developing Economic Relations With Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 28 (Petra) - Board of Directors of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) discussed with Chargé d'Affaires of the Saudi Embassy in Jordan, Mohammed Hassan Mounes, ways to develop bilateral economic relations and build on the previous achievements.Talking at the meeting, JCC Chairman, Khalil Haj Tawfiq, expressed "pride in the level of the brotherly" relations in various fields, particularly in economic areas, indicating that Saudi Arabia is viewed as the "artery" of the national economy and Jordan's "most prominent" trading partner.In a JCC statement on Saturday, Haj Tawfiq stressed the importance of building on outcomes of Saudi-Jordanian Joint Business Council meeting, which was recently held in Amman.Haj Tawfiq noted JCC will host a "large" Saudi economic delegation on July 9 and will organize a business forum to bring together the two countries' business owners.On future vision, Haj Tawfiq stressed the need to advance mutual economic relations to move from trade exchanges to strategic partnerships and exploit the two sides' available investment opportunities, highlighting role of private sector institutions in this regard.Haj Tawfiq stressed the need to develop joint cooperation and coordination between the JCC and Saudi Embassy, ??which would contribute to follow up on issues of concern to economic sectors, enhance mutual trade exchanges and exploit available opportunities.Haj Tawfiq pointed out that the chamber represents 160,000 institutions and companies operating across the Kingdom in the trade, services, and agriculture sectors.Haj Tawfiq noted the need to pay special attention to the services sector, mainly information technology, tourism, and transport.Mounes, in turn, said Saudi-Jordanian relations are "solid and growing stronger" in various fields, particularly in the economic area, which is witnessing "tangible" development.The diplomat noted the embassy's "keenness" to support all steps to deepen bilateral trade and investment cooperation.Mounes added that the embassy is paying "remarkable" attention to the "large" Saudi economic delegation that is scheduled to visit Jordan next month.The embassy will follow up all the visit arrangements in coordination with the chamber and will launch continuous contact with the relevant authorities to ensure the trip's success and achieve "tangible" results that serve common interests, he pointed out.The embassy, he noted, will work in cooperation and coordination with the chamber to follow up on issues that serve and advance bilateral economic interests, adding that any observations will be followed up and delivered to the Saudi relevant authorities.According to official data, Jordan's exports to Saudi Arabia amounted to approximately JD236 million during the first quarter of this year, compared to JD770 million in imports.