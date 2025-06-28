403
US Representative condemns GHF as it supports killing Palestinians
(MENAFN) U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib has strongly criticized the Trump administration’s decision to provide $30 million in funding to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), arguing that the initiative supports what she described as systematic violence against Palestinians.
"Nearly every day this month, Israeli forces have deliberately shot and killed starving Palestinians seeking food. Now, the Trump Admin has decided to support this death trap with $30 million. This is genocide—we are funding it. And the world is doing nothing to stop it," Tlaib posted on X.
Her comments followed a U.S. State Department announcement confirming the allocation of funds to the GHF, an initiative created to oversee aid distribution within Gaza. The project has received widespread criticism from humanitarian organizations and UN agencies, who argue that the aid sites, set up under Israeli coordination, pose serious risks to civilians.
A spokesperson for the State Department, speaking to reporters on Thursday, defended the decision, stating: “A track record of distributing over 46 million meals distributed to date all while preventing Hamas looting is absolutely incredible and should be commended and supported."
The GHF launched its operations on May 27. However, reports from local authorities that the aid points have become lethal hotspots. According to data from Gaza officials, nearly 550 Palestinians have been shot dead at the sites, 39 remain unaccounted for, and over 4,000 have sustained injuries. Critics have labeled the initiative’s physical aid centers as “death traps,” raising urgent questions about both safety and accountability.
