WOW Skin Science Launches Disruptive Aqua Range, Designed To Combat Indian Summers With Innovative Formulas
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) June 27, 2025: WOW Skin Science, one of India's most trusted and trailblazing wellness brands, has announced the launch of its game-changing Aqua Range, a bold hydration-first skincare line-up designed for Indian summers and modern skin needs. But this isn't just another product drop, it's a sensory, skin-science revolution.
With a striking grenade-inspired design made entirely from 100% recycled material, the Aqua Range doesn't just stand out - it stands for something. The line-up includes:
Aqua-Banger Face Wash: A non-drying, deep-cleansing face wash powered by Watermelon, Hyaluronic Acid, and Omega Fatty Acids. Designed to cleanse while boosting hydration - not stripping it.
Aqua-Sphere Moisturizer: Lightweight yet long-lasting, this formula uses Aquaxyl, Aquaporins, and Peptides to lock in moisture for 48 hours while restoring the skin barrier. Cool, plump, and balanced skin - with every use.
Aqua-Beem Sunscreen Mist SPF 50 PA++++: A reapplication-friendly fine mist that protects without white cast, grease, or weight. Built with our Activated NaturalsTM, it hydrates and shields in one effortless spritz - ideal for humid Indian days.
Each product is infused with WOW's signature Activated NaturalsTM formula, a synergy of nature-inspired actives and performance-driven hydration technology.
“With the Aqua Range, we wanted to create skincare that was equal parts functional, fun, and futuristic,” said Manish Chowdhary, Co-Founder, WOW Skin Science.“Our team pushed boundaries from clinical-grade hydration to packaging that's impossible to ignore. This isn't just skincare. It's a hydration movement designed for India's next-gen skin.”
In line with the brand's Project Trust philosophy, the Aqua Range is 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and made with recycled packaging, reinforcing WOW Skin Science's deep commitment to clean beauty and conscious impact.
About WOW Skin Science (Body Cupid Pvt Ltd):
Body Cupid Pvt. Ltd. is a leading beauty, personal care, and wellness company built for aspirational, young India. With deep innovation, in-house manufacturing, and a digital-first approach, it has built four powerful brands: WOW Skin Science, WOW Life Science, Body Cupid, and Nature Derma. Available across general trade, modern trade, e-commerce, and D2C channels, and its portfolio of 500+ products consistently ranks among top-rated on platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Nykaa.
