Mexican Govt Reiterates Protection For Nationals Amid US Immigration Raids
"Our solidarity, our support, and everything within our reach -- we will do everything to protect our migrant brothers and sisters," said the president during her daily press conference on Friday (local time).
Sheinbaum also noted that Mexican consulates in the United States have been instructed to visit, at least once a day, the detention centres of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection, as part of a strategy to strengthen the protection of Mexican migrants, reports Xinhua news agency.
She added that the consuls are required to hold a public hearing once a week "to listen and understand what is happening so they can take action."
The president emphasised that her government will spare no effort or resources to protect migrants from threats or rights violations, and pledged that complaints and concerns raised by Mexicans abroad will be addressed without exception.
Sheinbaum also condemned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' proposal to build a new detention facility dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz" in the wetlands in the south of the state.
"Immigrants are not criminals," she said.
Sheinbaum has been opposing the immigration raids in the United States, saying the measures were counterproductive to the US economy.
Speaking about her meeting with visiting US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, the president, earlier in June, said the two spoke about several issues, including crime, immigration, trade, and "the defence of our migrant brothers and sisters." "We oppose the use of raids to detain people working honestly in the United States," she added, noting the raids "would harm not only the people but the economy of the US."
It was "a good meeting" that highlighted the importance of strengthening the relationship between the two countries and peoples, said Sheinbaum.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment