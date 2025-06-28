Tejasvi Surya Thanks Modi Govt For Okaying NIMHANS' Polytrauma Unit
Surya, BJP National Yuva Morcha President, said on Saturday, "The Department of Expenditure in the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, accorded in-principle approval on Friday for the construction of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) Post Graduate and 300-bedded Polytrauma Centre at Kyalasanahalli near the Kempegowda International Airport at a cost of Rs 498 crore."
"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard," he stated.
Surya, who recently met with Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, pushed for the early nod for the project.
Surya also met the Health Minister earlier this year along with Bengaluru Rural MP C. N. Manjunath.
Even back in 2022, Surya made persistent efforts to get a nod for the project with the then Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
The project had been awaiting the approval of the Department of Expenditure, which was finally granted, coinciding with the Kempegowda Jayanti celebration in Bengaluru.
Calling it a welcome move, Surya said, "The establishment of a Polytrauma centre close to the airport will help in providing emergency relief to accident victims. At present, there's no other public facility catering to such trauma cases in the vicinity."
"The Union Government led by Prime Minister Modi and Health Minister Nadda is addressing a major humanitarian challenge through the Polytrauma centre, and I thank them for sanctioning this centre at a cost of Rs 498 crore," he said.
"It's vital that accident victims receive critical care during the Golden Hour. The Polytrauma Centre of NIMHANS, apart from providing this emergency care, will also cater to those suffering from multiple organ failures due to a fall from height, assault or any occupational injury. It's an important step in reducing fatality and saving the lives of thousands of trauma patients," he stated.
Road traffic accidents are the most common cause of polytrauma.
According to the World Health Organization, road traffic accidents are likely to become the fifth leading cause of death by 2030, he said.
The Polytrauma Centre, once operational, will enable a multi-prong approach to patients and be an important regional centre for providing emergency care. Apart from that, given its proximity to the National Highway and the KIA, patients from other cities will also be able to access the Centre better, Surya stated.
The land for the facility, to an extent of 39 acres in Kyalasanahalli, was allotted in 2012-13 to NIMHANS during the tenure of the BJP Government in Karnataka, he said.
With the in-principle approval from the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, being granted, the final approval from the Union Health Ministry is expected soon, Tejasvi Surya stated.
