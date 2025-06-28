Turkmenistan And Kawasaki Heavy Industries Taking Their Partnership To Next Level
President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Kenji Sanada, Executive Director of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., who is visiting Turkmenistan. During the meeting, Sanada praised the favorable business environment in Turkmenistan and congratulated the president on the rapid development of the city of Arkadag on its second anniversary.
The president underscored the strategic imperative of trade and
economic synergies with Japan, emphasizing the enduring alliance
with Kawasaki Heavy Industries, which has played a pivotal role in
Turkmenistan's economic advancement via multiple flagship
initiatives.
Both parties articulated a willingness to leverage synergies and enhance collaborative initiatives across emerging domains. President Berdimuhamedov reiterated Turkmenistan's commitment to enhancing synergistic partnerships with the enterprise.
The conclave culminated with a synergistic assurance in the efficacious execution of forthcoming collaborative initiatives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment