Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkmenistan And Kawasaki Heavy Industries Taking Their Partnership To Next Level

Turkmenistan And Kawasaki Heavy Industries Taking Their Partnership To Next Level


2025-06-28 03:06:07
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 28. Turkmenistan aims to expand cooperation with Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., focusing on new projects and deepening business ties, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Kenji Sanada, Executive Director of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., who is visiting Turkmenistan. During the meeting, Sanada praised the favorable business environment in Turkmenistan and congratulated the president on the rapid development of the city of Arkadag on its second anniversary.

The president underscored the strategic imperative of trade and economic synergies with Japan, emphasizing the enduring alliance with Kawasaki Heavy Industries, which has played a pivotal role in Turkmenistan's economic advancement via multiple flagship initiatives.

Both parties articulated a willingness to leverage synergies and enhance collaborative initiatives across emerging domains. President Berdimuhamedov reiterated Turkmenistan's commitment to enhancing synergistic partnerships with the enterprise.

The conclave culminated with a synergistic assurance in the efficacious execution of forthcoming collaborative initiatives.

MENAFN28062025000187011040ID1109734924

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search