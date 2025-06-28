Azerbaijan Concludes BSEC Chairmanship With Focus On Connectivity, Regional Integration

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The 50th anniversary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) was held via videoconference under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan, marking the culmination of its six-month leadership of the organization, Azernews reports.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the high-level meeting saw discussions on the implementation of current initiatives and future projects across key sectors such as trade, energy, digitalization, and transport. Participants reviewed the progress of various sectoral Working Groups and explored opportunities to expand ties with external partners, including the European Union.

Cooperation with affiliated bodies of the BSEC was also highlighted, as member states and the BSEC Secretary General assessed the effectiveness of ongoing interaction and considered prospects for deeper collaboration.

Heads of delegations from member states delivered remarks on the state of regional cooperation and shared national perspectives. The Council adopted a number of resolutions and recommendations aimed at enhancing economic ties across the Black Sea region.

In their statements, representatives of member states, along with the BSEC Secretary General, expressed appreciation to Azerbaijan for its inclusive and effective chairmanship under the motto“Strengthening Connections, Promoting Development.” During its tenure, Azerbaijan also chaired the BSEC Business Council and the BSEC Parliamentary Assembly (PABSEC), emphasizing inter-institutional collaboration within the bloc.

Azerbaijan's chairmanship prioritized practical steps to enhance connectivity and economic integration among BSEC countries. Initiatives focused on advancing transport corridors, digital infrastructure, energy cooperation, and strengthening public-private partnerships.

At the conclusion of the session, the rotating BSEC chairmanship was officially handed over to Bulgaria for the next six months.