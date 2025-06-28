Jailed Baramulla MP To Go On 24-Hour Hunger Strike
In a statement issued on Friday, Rashid's party, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), said the hunger strike comes amid the national political discourse around the 1975 Emergency and growing accusations of authoritarianism between the BJP and the Congress.
“While national parties are engaged in a war of words over the erosion of democracy, they remain silent on the plight of hundreds of Kashmiris jailed under draconian laws like the UAPA merely for their political beliefs,” the party said.
The jailed MP, according to his family, accused both the BJP and the Congress of hypocrisy.“Both parties accuse each other of throttling freedoms, yet both are complicit in the systematic suppression of Kashmiri voices,” Rashid is reported to have said.
He criticised the BJP for highlighting the atrocities of the 1975 Emergency while ignoring what he called“11 years of repression in Kashmir”. He also took a swipe at the Congress and opposition leaders for alleging an undeclared Emergency under the current regime while staying quiet about the prolonged detentions of Kashmiris.Read Also Letter to Editor | The Voice of Baramulla Deserves to Speak Video- 'Muslims Must Introspect': Er Rashid Opposes Waqf Bill
Rashid's party said the hunger strike is also aimed at reminding the nation that the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, marked the beginning of an“ongoing denial of rights” for Kashmiris, which continues to this day.
He has formally communicated his intention to the jail authorities, the AIP added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment