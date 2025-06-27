Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cineplex Inc.

2025-06-27 03:10:46
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:43 AM EST - Cineplex Inc. : Announced today that longtime President and CEO Ellis Jacob will retire from the Company on December 31, 2026. In the interim, Jacob will continue to lead Cineplex and assist the transition to a new leadership structure. Cineplex Inc. shares T are trading up $0.62 at $11.96.

