Zelensky Signs Off NSDC Decision On Ensuring Defense Spending
"In accordance with Article 107 of the Constitution of Ukraine, I hereby decree to implement the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated June 27, 2025 "On Proposals to the Budget Declaration for 2026–2028 on Articles Related to Ensuring the National Security and Defense of Ukraine," the decree states.
It enters into force on the date of its publication.Read also: Number and scale of strikes deep into Russia will grow – Umerov
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine undertakes by decree to determine in 2026–2028 financing under articles related to ensuring the national security and defense of Ukraine as the main priority of the state budget.
In drafting bills on the State Budget for 2026–2028, the Cabinet of Ministers shall lay down the possibility of adjusting the volume of expenditures on national security, taking into account the military and political developments.
The Government shall take measures to ensure timely and full funding in 2026–2028 for financing personnel of the security and defense forces, incentives for military and law enforcement service, implementing social security guarantees, and working out the issue of increasing financial support of military personnel, rank and file and police officers.
Also, in 2026–2028, state financial support shall be provided to defense companies.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on June 27, President Volodymyr Zelensky put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on sanctions against 34 legal entities incorporated in Russia and 52 Russian nationals.
