Pataskalafencecompany Launches To Support Growing Demand For Residential Fences And Decks In Central Ohio
Pataskala, OH - June 27, 2025 - As residential development accelerates across Central Ohio, Pataskala Fence Company has launched its new website to meet the region's rising demand for professionally installed fences and decks designed for suburban homes. Based in Licking County, the company is offering local homeowners access to timely and code-compliant outdoor construction services tailored to privacy, safety, and usability needs.
Pataskala and surrounding communities - including Reynoldsburg, Pickerington, Newark, Granville, and New Albany - have seen continued growth in single-family home construction and neighborhood expansion. With that growth comes increased interest in functional outdoor improvements such as backyard fencing, pet enclosures, child-safe yards, and custom deck spaces for recreation.
Focus on Practical, Durable Residential Installations
Pataskala Fence Company specializes in building fences and decks using materials selected for longevity and local climate compatibility. Services include:
Privacy fences for backyard enclosures
Pet-friendly fencing with secure gates and reinforced posts
Wood and composite decks for outdoor dining, seating, and entertaining
Decorative fences for front yard and garden features
Fence repairs and replacements for aging or storm-damaged structures
Projects are carried out by experienced crews familiar with local zoning rules, HOA regulations, and site-specific challenges like soil grading and drainage. Each installation is customized to meet the property's layout and homeowner preferences while ensuring long-term safety and stability.
“We're seeing more families prioritize their backyards as extensions of their homes,” said Zack Leddingham.“Whether for privacy, pets, or outdoor living, fences and decks are essential features in today's residential landscape.”
Suburban Growth and Outdoor Living Trends Drive Local Demand
According to planning data and housing reports, areas across Licking and Franklin Counties are experiencing increased residential activity. As subdivisions expand and families settle into new homes, many are investing in exterior improvements to make their spaces more livable and secure.
These trends are reflected in the rising need for services such as:
New homeowner fence installation
Deck construction for newly built homes
Replacement of builder-grade fences with higher-quality materials
Addition of shaded or enclosed outdoor areas for families
Pataskala Fence Company was established to address this gap in locally focused residential services, with an emphasis on community alignment and long-term homeowner value.
Local Website Enhances Access to Outdoor Project Planning
To help homeowners research and initiate projects, the owner Zack Leddingham launched a new company Pataskala Fence Company
The site features information on fence styles, deck materials, estimated installation timelines, and a simple form for requesting quotes. The website informs readers of all types of information related to fences and decks, including:
benefits of composite decks over treated wood decks
The durability of vinyl privacy fences
The ability to customize cedar privacy fences
The added curb appeal to a residential home when adding a privacy fence or deckThings to look for when considering a deck contractor in Pataskala
Emphasis on Community-Focused Construction
The company aims to contribute to neighborhood development by offering well-built, code-compliant residential structures that support both function and aesthetics. This includes working with families in newer housing communities as well as residents looking to update older properties with modern materials and features.
“Our role is to support how people live - safely, comfortably, and with confidence in their outdoor spaces,” Zack Leddingham explained.“We're committed to doing that with craftsmanship and care for each home.”
About Pataskala Fence Company
Founded in 2020, Pataskala Fence Company is a locally owned business serving homeowners in Pataskala and surrounding Central Ohio communities. The company provides professional installation of residential fences and decks with an emphasis on long-term durability, zoning compliance, and outdoor usability.
