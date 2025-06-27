US Accelerates Build-Out Of Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Infrastructure

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Bo Hines, digital asset policy adviser at the White House, confirmed that the United States is actively constructing the infrastructure necessary to support a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. This initiative follows the executive order signed by President Trump on 6 March 2025, which established both a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a broader Digital Asset Stockpile. Hines highlighted that federal agencies have completed accounting for Bitcoin holdings, marking a pivotal step in consolidating treasury-held assets and enabling future acquisitions.

Hines explained that although the order does not compel public disclosure of cryptocurrency holdings, the Treasury may choose to publish a report voluntarily. He emphasised the administration's inclination to increase government Bitcoin holdings in a budget-neutral way-likely by reallocating existing seized assets or surplus resources-without burdening taxpayers.

The crack team in Washington, including Hines and figures such as David Sacks, are framing Bitcoin as“digital gold”. They contend that, like traditional gold reserves, Bitcoin offers a durable store of value with no central issuer, making it strategically significant for national financial security. Experts point out that such an asset could act as a hedge against inflation and strengthen financial sovereignty, though critics warn of its volatility and speculative nature.

Infrastructure efforts have focused on establishing systems for secure custody, interagency transfer, and real-time accounting of government-held Bitcoin. Hines noted that laying this groundwork is essential before scaling up acquisitions. These efforts reflect a growing shift from regulatory wariness to strategic embrace of digital assets in U.S. policymaking.

Congress is also moving ahead with supporting legislation. The GENIUS Act, jointly advanced by Senators Cynthia Lummis and Tim Scott, is expected to be introduced before the August recess, while further crypto market structure legislation is targeted for completion by September. Hines pointed to this timeline during a session with the senators, underscoring a coordinated push to regulate and support the digital asset space.

See also Illicit Carding Hub BidenCash Dismantled in Major Takedown

State governments and private corporations have already launched Bitcoin-reserve-like initiatives, but the federal programme marks the first national-level effort. This move may be partly inspired by El Salvador's state-level Bitcoin holding, a model that Hines reportedly examined during conversations with President Nayib Bukele.

Opposition to the federal SBR persists. Economists from the University of Chicago survey unanimously rejected borrowing to acquire crypto assets, citing the speculative nature of Bitcoin. International finance officials-with the European Central Bank in particular-warn that embracing Bitcoin could undermine conventional reserve strategies and monetary stability.

The initiative's long-term success hinges on robust regulatory clarity. The executive order tasked agencies with full crypto asset accounting and mandated that the Treasury explore budget-neutral acquisition strategies, potentially reallocating portions of gold reserves. These moves aim to balance innovation with fiscal prudence.

As infrastructure construction progresses, the Treasury's potential publication of federal Bitcoin holdings could signal a new era of transparency and mainstreaming of digital assets in public balance sheets. For stakeholders across government and finance, the outcomes of legislative drafts in the Senate and House will be watched closely.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?