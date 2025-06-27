Sony Semiconductor Solutions Unveils Advanced CMOS Sensor For Mobile Devices, Delivering Superior Imaging And High Dynamic Range Even While Zooming
Model name
LYT-828
Image size
1/1.28-type (diagonal 12.49 mm)
Effective pixels
Approx. 50 megapixels
Unit cell size
1.22Microns × 1.22Microns (H × V)
Color filter
Quad Bayer Coding
Frame rate
All pixels (4:3)
30 fps (all pixel AF)
12.5 megapixels (4:3)
120fps (all pixel AF)
4K2K
120fps (all pixel AF)
12.5 megapixels
(Multi-frame HDR)
60fps (2 digital overlap, all pixel AF)
12.5 megapixels
(Single-frame HDR)
60fps (DCG-HDR, all pixel AF)
30fps (UHCG with 3HDR, all pixel AF)
4K2K
(Multi/single-frame HDR)
60fps (HF-HDR with LLE 6% AF, DCG-HDR all pixel AF)
Power supply
Analog
2.8v/1.8v
Digital
0.81v
Interface
1.8v or 1.2v
Output interface
MIPI® C-PHY 2/3 trio, Max. 6.0Gsps/trio
MIPI D-PHY 2/4 lane, Max. 2.5Gbps/lane
For more information on LYTIA, the SSS's mobile image sensor brand, please visit the LYTIA brand site:
*LYTIA and the LYTIA logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Group Corporation.
*All product and service names that appear in this press release are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
